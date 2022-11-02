Little Rock city manager confirms ward director told him of department head withholding record at mayor’s request

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore at a meeting on Tuesday confirmed that a local elected official relayed to him last week that a city department head had told her Mayor Frank Scott Jr. sought to withhold a particular document from a requestor.

The exchange with City Director Capi Peck of Ward 4 occurred as Peck reiterated her account of a series of events involving a request from one of her constituents, Kent Myers, to Little Rock Planning and Development Director Jamie Collins.

At the outset of the board meeting Tuesday, Peck laid out the same timeline that she had explained in an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the day before.

Addressing the mayor, Peck said she appreciates that "election politics have no place in a city board meeting, but your recent statements yesterday on Twitter and your actions, and the actions of one of your direct reports, have put into question my personal integrity and honesty."

Peck said she was compelled to set the record straight. She said she took "very copious and accurate notes" documenting everything she was told over the past six days.

Myers had reached out to Peck for assistance obtaining information about a certain request for qualifications that related to a development plan, she said.

After some initial dialogue with Collins, Peck recalled that in a phone conversation on Friday, Collins told her he was not going to provide the item to Myers.

Peck recalled that Collins explained that the request seemed "fishy" and might be related to the upcoming election, in spite of the fact that he had previously indicated to Peck that he would provide it.

She recalled that after saying, "This is between you and me," Collins proceeded to tell her that Scott had told him to not send the document.

When Peck asked the city manager about it directly at the board meeting, Moore confirmed that Peck in a phone call Friday told him about the exchange with Collins.

"And why did Jamie [Collins] say he had changed his mind? What did I tell you?" Peck asked.

"Because you told me that the mayor had instructed him not to release the document," Moore said.

"That's exactly correct," Peck said.

Moore went on to say that Scott called him on Friday afternoon after Moore had attempted to reach Collins unsuccessfully.

Moore recalled that he and the mayor talked about whether the Freedom of Information Act request had been approached the correct way; Moore recalled telling Scott that "it's a public document that should be released."

Collins ultimately provided a document to Myers on Sunday morning, though it was apparently not what Myers had been seeking, according to email records.

As he did when the allegation first surfaced on Monday, Scott during the board meeting "categorically and completely" denied that he had instructed Collins not to produce or release anything.

"That's the fact, that's the truth, that's my word," Scott said.

Additionally, Scott said he had never accused Peck of lying. The mayor suggested Myers was not only a supporter of Steve Landers -- Scott's leading opponent in the Nov. 8 initial round of the mayoral election -- but also a consultant for Landers.

Collins reports to the mayor as a result of a government-reorganization overhaul that Scott announced shortly after he took office in 2019.

The planning director was absent from the city board meeting on Tuesday. An automatic email reply from his account earlier this week said Collins would be back in the office on Thursday.

When reached via email Monday, Collins wrote, "I was not directed by the Mayor or a representative to not release information." Peck later told the Democrat-Gazette that she was "beyond angry that Jamie is lying."

She also disputed Scott's statement Monday that Myers "decided to run to the press to push this false narrative." Peck acknowledged that she spoke with members of the media, including the Democrat-Gazette, after Moore encouraged her to get someone to submit a Freedom of Information Act request.

Before the board meeting on Tuesday, the local prosecuting attorney sent a strongly worded letter to the Little Rock city attorney, citing the turmoil over public records within City Hall.

In the letter addressed to Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter, Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley referenced Peck's account and asked Carpenter what he knew about the situation described in a newspaper article published the same day.

Jegley wrote, "I have had about enough of this nonsense with Little Rock City Hall about the Freedom of Information Act. As Director Capi Peck was quoted in today's Democrat-Gazette article, the whole situation STINKS."

The prosecuting attorney's office "has attempted to remain circumspect and balanced with regard to numerous complaints filed with us regarding alleged FOIA violations, cognizant of the fact that 'politics' and other factors would be cited to divert attention from the seriousness of the allegations," Jegley wrote. "We have waited patiently for city officials to address the concerns, but are approaching the point of exasperation."

He asked Carpenter to address claims of Freedom of Information Act violations or documents being otherwise destroyed or secreted when they should be disclosed under the law.

READ: Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley's letter to Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter » arkansasonline.com/112documents/]





"Rest assured that this office will not cease upholding its obligation to enforce the FOIA, election or not," Jegley wrote. "Your prompt response is expected."

As prosecuting attorney for the 6th Judicial District, Jegley's office oversees cases in Pulaski and Perry counties.

Jegley declined to seek another term and will be replaced on Jan. 1 by Will Jones, who won a May election to succeed him.

Carpenter did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Jegley's letter Tuesday.