Longtime assistant coach dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, an NFL assistant for 17 years and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. He was 38.

Corri Zimmer White, his younger sister, confirmed the death on her Instagram account Tuesday. Adam Zimmer died Monday, she said. No cause was cited.

Adam Zimmer was working remotely this season as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals, after eight years with the Vikings under his father. When Mike Zimmer was fired in January, the majority of his staff was also dismissed.

Mendota Heights Police Capt. Wayne Wegener confirmed that officers found a deceased man after responding to a welfare check Monday afternoon, at a home near Vikings headquarters where Adam Zimmer was living. There was nothing suspicious about the death, Wegener said, and the investigation was turned over to the medical examiner for determination of cause.

Adam Zimmer broke into the NFL in 2006 with the New Orleans Saints. He was hired by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010 as an assistant linebackers coach and spent the 2013 season with the Bengals as an assistant defensive backs coach in Mike Zimmer's final season there as defensive coordinator.

When the Vikings hired Mike Zimmer in 2014, he brought his son with him to coach linebackers. Adam Zimmer was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2020.

COLTS

Offensive coordinator fired

Indianapolis Colts Coach Frank Reich continued shaking up the offense Tuesday by firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

The move comes two days after another loss, 17-16 to Washington, in which the Colts scored just one touchdown.

Brady, 43, was promoted to the post last season when Nick Sirianni left Indianapolis to take the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job.

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," Reich said in a statement.

Reich calls the plays for the Colts' offense.

Indianapolis (3-4-1) is ranked 18th in total yards, but has struggled to run the ball most of this season. It ranks 30th in scoring at 16.1 points per game.

CHIEFS

Reid's son charged

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.

Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, but prosecutors had agreed to ask for a maximum sentence of four years in prison. Reid sought probation.

Circuit Judge Charles H. McKenzie sentenced Reid on Tuesday and he was set to be taken into custody.

Prosecutors said Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, was intoxicated and driving about 84 mph in a 65 mph zone when his Dodge truck hit the cars on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021.

A girl inside one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. A total of six people, including Reid, were injured.

Reid had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113% two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08%.

TRADE DEADLINE

Action-packed day

The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks Tuesday.

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 3 p.m. Central cutoff.

Miami bolstered both sides of the ball, acquiring Chubb from Denver and running back Jeff Wilson from San Francisco.

The NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (6-1) added Hockenson after placing Irv Smith on injured reserve.

Claypool went from Pittsburgh to Chicago, which sent linebacker Roquan Smith to Baltimore on Monday. The Steelers then acquired cornerback William Jackson from Washington.

Atlanta sent Ridley to Jacksonville in a complex deal. Ridley was suspended in March for at least the 2022 season after a league investigation determined he bet on NFL games in 2021 while away from the team addressing mental health concerns. The league said the suspension will carry "through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season."

In other deals, Buffalo got safety Dean Marlowe from Atlanta for seventh-round selection in 2023; the Falcons acquired cornerback Rashad Fenton from Kansas City for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick; and the Broncos got defensive end Jacob Martin and a fifth-round selection in 2024 from the New York Jets for a 2024 fourth-round pick.