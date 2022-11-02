COOKING FOR TWO: Making a classic, double-decker club sandwich





This recipe was born of frustration.

Once upon a time, if I ordered a club sandwich in a restaurant, I knew exactly what to expect: a double-decker sandwich of lightly toasted white bread slathered with mayonnaise and evenly layered with thin-cut bacon and thinly sliced chicken or turkey breast, tomato slices, and crisp lettuce leaves.

A well-constructed one would be pierced with four toothpicks and then cut into four even triangles. A generous handful of potato chips — or french fries — would be added to the plate.

Granted, in other parts of the world, club sandwiches can mean something altogether different, but in the United States, this was once considered the norm — the classic.

Gradually, over time, the term "club" has been applied to just about any double-decker sandwich with bacon. And these, while tasty, are far removed from this traditional configuration.

I've seen them piled so high with thick chunks of poultry and super-thick bacon that I can't get my mouth around them. I end up taking them apart to eat them. Or they might feature bean sprouts, avocado, a flavored aioli or delicate spring lettuces. They can be served on sourdough or ciabatta.

Is there anything wrong with this creativity? Absolutely not.

But you know how it is when you have your mouth set for a certain dish? You want that experience.

So, after a few less-than-satisfying orders, I decided to build what I consider a classic, diner-style club sandwich myself.

"The Oxford Companion to Food" says the club — also called a clubhouse sandwich — was sometimes served as a three-decker sandwich, adding: "Some believe that it was originally only a two-decker, perhaps, matching the two-decker 'club cars' running on U.S. railroads in 1895."

"The Encyclopedia of American Food and Drink" claims the club sandwich originated in the Saratoga Club House's kitchen in 1894. That clubhouse, now called the Canfield Casino, cites that claim to fame on its website.

No matter the true creator, both of those encyclopedias refer to a sandwich, much like the one I built here, that has been around for more than 100 years. It has blogs devoted to it and is cited as one of the most-beloved room-service orders.

So let's celebrate its well-earned longevity with a solidly constructed classic club sandwich for dinner tonight.

Diner-Style Club Sandwich

6 strips thin-cut bacon

6 slices white bread, lightly toasted

¼ cup mayonnaise, plus more as needed

2 large romaine or iceberg lettuce leaves, plus more as needed

1 beefsteak tomato (5 ounces), thinly sliced

4 ounces thinly sliced roasted turkey

Fine salt and ground black pepper

Potato chips, for serving

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and turn the oven on, setting it at 425 degrees. Place a towel-lined platter near your workspace.

Arrange the bacon strips in a single layer on a large, rimmed baking sheet and transfer to the oven (no need to wait for it to reach full heat). Roast the bacon for 18 to 20 minutes, or until it is crisped. Transfer to the prepared platter and break each strip in half.

While the bacon is roasting, gather and prepare the remaining sandwich ingredients: the bread, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, turkey, and salt and pepper.

To assemble the sandwiches, generously spread the mayonnaise on one side of each of the toasted bread slices. Cut the lettuce leaves into 4 pieces, so they will fit neatly on the bread.

Place a lettuce leaf on 2 of the slices of bread; top each with a tomato slice, then 3 bacon halves and a quarter of the turkey, and season lightly with salt and pepper. Top each with a second slice of bread, mayonnaise side down. Gently spread mayonnaise on the top slice of bread. Repeat layering the ingredients in the same order on top of this slice of bread. Cover the sandwiches with the final slice of bread, mayonnaise side down. Gently press down on each sandwich and use 4 toothpicks to secure the sandwich layers in 4 equally spaced spots, pressing all the way through the bottom slice of bread. Using a serrated knife, cut each sandwich diagonally, into 4 triangular pieces (each piece should be secured in the center with a toothpick).

Arrange the sandwiches on plates and serve with potato chips.

Makes 2 sandwiches.



