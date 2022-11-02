Moe’s opens up in White Hall

The popular TexMex chain, Moe's Southwest Grill, is open for business in White Hall and is serving up fresh burritos, fajitas, queso dip, bowls, and beans. They even offer fresh salads and taco take-home kits.

Moe's is located inside the new White Hall Plaza, 7750 Sheridan Road, east of Interstate 530, Exit 34, and next to the Dairy Queen. The restaurant officially opened Oct. 18 after a White Hall Chamber of Commerce welcome to the city ceremony.

Terri Roberts and her friends from Central Arkansas stopped in while on their way south Sunday afternoon.

"Moe's is a favorite," she said in between bites of her burrito. It's been about five years since Roberts was in White Hall and said, "I can't believe how much it's grown." Joe Spadoni, White Hall Chamber of Commerce president, said the growth along Sheridan Road from the White Hall/Pine Bluff city limits to Interstate 530 is being led by investors and developers like the Patel Family Group. The White Hall Plaza is one of the Patel's latest projects.

Umesh Patel is the group's principal, and oversaw the design and construction of the project, and his brother-in-law, Shawn Patel, owns Moe's. White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said he has personally sampled from Moe's menu and recommended trying a "build-it-yourself bowl."

The customer chooses from a variety of TexMex ingredients, which are placed into a bowl, thus skipping the tortilla or taco shell. It's fewer calories, Foster said. He said he's looking forward to sampling offerings by Scholtzsky's, the other new restaurant planned for the plaza.

THE NEW PLAZA

The single-story, approximately 10,000 square foot shopping center was custom designed to house two national chain restaurants, Moe's and Schlotzsky's, with dine-in and drive-thru options for customers.Schlotzsky's is slated to open in the coming weeks, Patel said.

The restaurants are located on either end of the plaza, with two entrance-exit ramps located on Sheridan Road and easily handle drive-thru traffic.

Also, there's room for two additional commercial or retail businesses.

When the Patels announced the inclusion of the two popular chains in White Hall late last year, Patel said he received a lot of positive response.

SPREADING OUT

It was about 11 months ago that the Patels broke ground on the White Hall Plaza.

It's located on Sheridan Road next to the Dairy Queen, also owned by the Patels, and across the street from the nearly completed Simmons Bank branch. Some of Patel's business ventures also include the four-story, 80-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott and Holiday Inn Express, and Colton's Steak House, which the family sold to new owners.

"We're trying to support the town," Patel said. "Build up the town in a positive way." However, he isn't disclosing any new investment plans the family might be considering.

The Marriott is still under construction and will open soon, but it, along with Colton's, Relyance Bank's new 40,000-square foot, three-story headquarters and the Smart Auto Group are located west of I-530. The cluster of buildings changed the landscape from flat farmland to high-rises within a couple years. It's hard to overstate the growth that's occurred in White Hall, and Spadoni described it as "amazing."

In fact, he said the chamber has been busy recently welcoming new businesses to White Hall, but he doesn't mind. In fact, he said, "Ribbon cuttings are a good thing."