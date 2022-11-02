NATE ALLEN: Hogs prepare for Freeze, Liberty

FAYETTEVILLE -- Seems fewer get forgiven faster than disgraced but successful college coaches.

Arkansas faces the epitome of one. Hugh Freeze coaches the AP 23rd ranked 7-1 independent Liberty University Flames besetting the 5-3 unranked Razorbacks at 3 p.m Saturday on the SEC Network at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

A 33-12 record as the since 2019 yet again reborn Christian coach at Liberty apparently liberates Freeze from his successful, professed born again turned scandalous Ole Miss past.

After a 10-2 one-year run at Arkansas State sandwiched between the Gus Malzahn and Bryan Harsin one-year ASU regimes, Freeze from 2012-2016 unofficially compiled an impressive 39-25 Ole Miss record including consecutive upsets of 12-2, 14-1 Alabama teams.

Officially, Freeze's Ole Miss record reads 12-25. Various NCAA violations adversely altered the ledger.

The Freeze regime's transgressions were compounded by its unjustly blaming enough on the preceding Ole Miss regime of former Arkansas Coach Houston Nutt that Nutt sued Ole Miss for an apology.

Nutt received an apology. Plus the lawsuit revealed Freeze dialed an escort service on his university phone.

Upon further investigation, Ole Miss compelled Freeze's resignation.

Freeze's Liberty football rebirth propels his speculation as a prime candidate for the Auburn coaching vacancy though Liberty and Freeze reportedly agreed to a through 2030 $5 million per year contract extension.

Auburn 3-5, this season and 6-7 in Bryan Harsin's 2021 debut, fired Harsin Monday.

So Arkansas' 41-27 SEC West success last Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. marked Harsin's farewell game on the Plains.

Seems Freeze would fit in with Auburn forgiving the disgraced.

Bruce Pearl coaches Auburn basketball. Previously ultra successful at Tennessee but fired after lying to the NCAA about recruiting violations at his own home, Pearl has taken Auburn to a Final Four.

Like Pearl, Freeze has ardent supporters and ardent detractors.

All agree both can really coach.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman certainly knows what he's up against.

"Coach Freeze has done an outstanding job there," Pittman said. "Ranked in the Top 25. Only loss (31-30 to 20th-ranked) Wake Forest and they went for two. They didn't make it or they'd be 8-0 right now."

As Arkansas' offensive line coach for Bret Bielema, Pittman annually strategized against Freeze's Rebels from 2013-2015. He sees much Rebels past in the Flames' present.

"Defensively they will hit you," Pittman said, "They can tackle you. That was the same thing over at Ole Miss when he was there. Offensively, they're going to have something that you haven't seen. They are a well-oiled machine. They are physical and they're a very disciplined team."

And with the Flames bye week rested after bopping Brigham Young, 41-14 and crashing the Top 25 yet oddsmaker disrespected/inspired as 13-point underdogs...

"They'll have their best game all year," Pittman said. "He's going to have them believing because they should. They're ranked 23. We're not. Hopefully we can make enough plays to win."