Netanyahu leads close Israeli vote





JERUSALEM -- Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to hold a narrow lead early today in Israeli elections, according to exit polls, potentially paving the way for a return to power thanks to a boost from a right-wing ally known for inflammatory anti-Arab comments.

The exit polls were preliminary, and final results could change as votes are tallied overnight. However, they pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration and Israel's supporters in the U.S.

Tuesday's election was Israel's fifth in less than four years, with all of them focused largely on Netanyahu's fitness to govern. On trial for a number of corruption charges, Netanyahu is seen by supporters as the victim of a witch hunt and vilified by opponents as a crook and threat to democracy.

The vote, like past elections, was extremely tight. The exit polls on Israel's three major television stations all predicted that Netanyahu and his allies would capture 61 or 62 seats in parliament, giving him the majority in the 120-seat body needed to govern.

But the polls showed a small Arab party close to crossing the threshold required to enter parliament -- a development that could erase his slim majority.

Elections officials worked through the night tallying votes. In the early hours of today, 25% of the ballots had been counted, and the final outcome remained unclear.

If Netanyahu's allies emerge victorious, it could still take weeks of negotiations for a coalition government to be formed. Continued deadlock and a new round of elections are also a possibility.

In comments to reporters late Tuesday, Netanyahu stopped short of declaring victory. "It can flip. We don't know," he said. "We're alive and kicking, possibly before a great victory, but we have to wait until the morning."

Perhaps fearing that Arab voters would deny him victory, Netanyahu tweeted allegations of violence and vote tampering at Arab polling stations. He provided no evidence, and the country's nonpartisan Central Elections Committee dismissed the "baseless rumors."

Arabs make up some 20% of Israel's population and have been a key factor in blocking Netanyahu in recent elections. But this time around their vote was split among three different factions, each of which was at risk of falling below the threshold, which would mean those votes were wasted.

Netanyahu was Israel's longest-serving prime minister, governing for 12 consecutive years -- and 15 years altogether -- before he was ousted last year by a diverse coalition led by the centrist Yair Lapid.

But the coalition that Lapid cobbled together, which included the first Arab party ever to join a government, was ravaged by infighting and collapsed after just one year in power. Those parties were poised to capture just 54 seats, according to the polls.

Lapid, addressing supporters early today, insisted that the race was not decided.

"Until the last envelope is counted, nothing is over and nothing is final," he said.

The night's strongest showing was by far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir's Religious Zionism, which emerged as the third-largest party. At an all-male campaign gathering in Jerusalem, religious men wearing Jewish skullcaps and waving Israeli flags danced in celebration.





Ben-Gvir is a disciple of rabbi Meir Kahane, who was banned from parliament and whose Kach party was branded a terrorist group by the United States before he was assassinated in New York in 1990.

Kahane's agenda called for banning intermarriage between Arabs and Jews, stripping Arabs of Israeli citizenship and expelling large numbers of Palestinians.

But while Kahane was seen as a pariah, Ben-Gvir is one of Israel's most popular politicians, thanks to his frequent media appearances, cheerful demeanor, knack for deflecting criticism and calls for a harder line against Palestinians at a time of heavy fighting in the occupied West Bank. Young ultra-Orthodox men are among his strongest supporters.

In Israel, voters vote for parties, not individual politicians. No party has ever won a majority on its own, and coalition-building is necessary to govern.

Netanyahu's Likud Party was projected to be the largest, with some 31 seats in parliament, followed by Lapid's Yesh Atid, with 22 to 24 seats.

Information for this article was contributed by Ilan Ben Zion of The Associated Press.









