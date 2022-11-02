100 years ago

Nov. 2, 1922

ROGERS -- The safe in the East Side Grocery was wrecked last night by an explosion which blew the door clear across the store and against an opposite wall 50 feet away, shattering it into more than 100 pieces. The burglars gained entrance to the store by breaking the glass out of a rear window and unbolting the rear door from the inside. About $125 was taken from the safe. ... Although the noise of the explosion must have been terrific, it was not heard by the night watchman.

50 years ago

Nov. 2, 1972

MENA -- An article in Wednesday's Gazette quoted a Sebastian County clerk employee as saying that a Mena girl came in to register to vote and said that, "The county clerk in her own home town told her to do it so that she wouldn't have to pay higher tuition." Tuition for Westark Community College students living in Sebastian County is $10 a semester hour. It is doubled for students residing outside the county. Polk County Clerk Mrs. Helen Thomas said, "I don't know who the girl is, but I happen to know that people up there [Sebastian County] pay millage for that college and I know better than to tell anyone that." The article dealt with registration of out-of-state college students and how some officials feel that there may be students registering to establish residence so that their tuition will be based on in-state rates.

25 years ago

Nov. 2, 1997

• Four days before a sales tax vote that could expand the Pulaski County jail, officials took the rare step of allowing reporters to witness how prisoners are chosen for release to create space for new inmates. Officials recommended the release of about 75 inmates as two print reporters and two television reporters watched. ... "It makes me sick to have to go through this process," Sheriff Randy Johnson said. In February 1996, Johnson and area police chiefs reached an agreement that made it easier for patrol officers to issue citations for certain minor offenses. Under this policy, certain citations would be authorized automatically when the jail was crowded and on a population alert. ... Since Labor Day, sheriff's officials and prosecutors have been meeting weekly to decide who's eligible for early release.

10 years ago

Nov. 2, 2012

• A national Democratic group that had been told to stop using University of Arkansas images and references in political campaign mailers said Wednesday that it doesn't believe the campaign mailers violated a trademark. ... Attorney Harold J. Evans of Little Rock sent a cease-and-desist letter on behalf of the university to the Washington-based committee Oct. 22 ordering it to stop using the university's trademarked name, image and logo. ... The committee responded by letter Wednesday that it does not think the images or wording of the mailer are subject to a trademark dilution claim under state or federal law. ... The mailer urges voters to "stand up for the U of A" and includes a cartoon drawing of a Hog and a photograph of the UA campus's Old Main.