Plenty riding for teams across state





This is it. One final schedule of regular-season games awaits later this week with plenty of playoff implications on the line.

Eight final conference champions will be crowned Friday, and teams across the state will have one final push to make their respective postseasons.

Both Class 7A conference titles are still undecided. Bentonville West plays rival Bentonville for the 7A-West crown.

On the other side of the classification, No. 1 Bryant hosts No. 3 Conway with both teams in contention for the 7A-Central crown.

Bryant (8-0, 6-0) simply needs a win to claim its 11th conference title outright. Conway (8-1, 7-1) will need some help from North Little Rock against Cabot to claim a share of first place.

Bryant has arguably the state's top defensive unit, led by defensive end TJ Lindsey and safety Malachi Graham. But a similar statement could be made of Conway's offense, led by quarterback Donovyn Omolo and running back Boogie Carr.

Bryant has won its last eight meetings against Conway, both in conference play and the postseason. But last season's 32-29 victory was the closest of them all.

It's a sign of the closing gap between Bryant and the rest of the 7A-Central. The question: Is this the year the Wampus Cats get back on top of their conference rival, or do the Hornets hold strong?

Either way, this one should be the perfect gauge for where both teams stand heading into the playoffs.

Bryant, 35, Conway 28

BENTONVILLE WEST (7-2, 5-1 7A-WEST) AT BENTONVILLE (8-1, 6-0) A win by Bentonville West would create a tie for the conference title, with the Wolverines taking the No. 1 seed in the conference. Bentonville boasts the No. 2 offense in Class 7A, scoring 41.8 points per game. Bentonville has never lost to West, and that streak should continue Friday. Bentonville 35, Bentonville West 21

ROGERS (7-2, 4-2 7A-WEST) AT ROGERS HERITAGE (3-6, 1-5) Rogers has won seven consecutive games against its cross-town rival. A win would give the Mounties their best regular season since 2006. Heritage needs a win and help from other teams to make the playoffs. Rogers 34, Rogers Heritage 14

MARION (7-2, 7-1 6A-EAST) AT LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC (9-0, 8-0) Little Rock Catholic secured a share of the conference title with a win last week and can win it outright by beating Marion. The Patriots have quietly stayed in contention for the conference title with one game to play. Catholic's defense is holding teams to 12.9 points per game. Little Rock Catholic 42, Marion 28

GREENBRIER (2-7, 1-6 6A-WEST) AT MOUNTAIN HOME (2-7, 2-5) The winner of this one is the final 6A-West team in the playoffs, so the stakes are high. Mountain Home's miraculous comeback last week kept its season alive, and the Bombers are looking to parlay that into a playoff berth. Greenbrier hasn't won since Sept. 9. Mountain Home 24, Greenbrier 17

LAKE HAMILTON (8-1, 6-1 6A-WEST) AT PULASKI ACADEMY (8-1, 6-1) With both teams losing to Greenwood, this game will decide the No. 2 seed in the conference and who gets the second bye in the playoffs. The Bruins had scored 50 or more points in their four games prior to last week. Lake Hamilton hasn't allowed 30 points in a game thus far. Pulaski Academy 42, Lake Hamilton 21

PINE BLUFF (5-3, 4-3 5A-CENTRAL) AT JOE T. ROBINSON (8-1, 7-0) With Robinson having the conference's No. 1 seed locked up, almost all the playoff weight in this one rests on Pine Bluff. The Zebras can only make the playoffs with a win. Anything less and they'll be sitting at home next week. The Senators have the conference's top offense at 39.7 points per game and that should be enough to clinch the title outright. Joe T. Robinson 34, Pine Bluff 17

VALLEY VIEW (8-1, 6-0 5A-EAST) AT BATESVILLE (6-3, 4-2) Valley View can win its first conference title outright since 2019 with a win here. The Blazers are holding opponents to 15 points per game. Batesville has lost two of its last three games. Valley View junior quarterback Carson Turley has thrown for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns. Valley View 31, Batesville 14

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW (7-2, 6-0 5A-SOUTH) AT CAMDEN FAIRVIEW (8-1, 6-0) Little Rock Parkview has a chance to win its first conference title since 1984. These are two of the top defenses in the state and in Class 5A. Parkview has totaled 500 or more yards of offense in both of its last two games. Little Rock Parkview 27, Camden Fairview 21

PRAIRIE GROVE (7-2, 5-1 5A-WEST) AT FARMINGTON (6-3, 4-2) Prairie Grove's gauntlet late-season schedule comes to a close at Farmington with a share of second place in the conference on the line. Farmington has put together the No. 2 offense in Class 5A, scoring 43.3 points per game, largely without its preferred starter at quarterback, Cam Vanzant. Farmington 38, Prairie Grove 27

ARKADELPHIA (7-0, 4-0 4A-7) AT MALVERN (7-1, 4-0) Arkadelphia has sat atop the Class 4A rankings all season, and Malvern has not been far behind over that span. These two will clash for the 4A-7's No. 1 seed. Arkadelphia Coach Trey Schucker will have his hands full with Malvern running back Jalen Dupree, while Malvern Coach JD Plumlee will have to be the first team to contain Arkadelphia's offense led by quarterback Donovan Whitten. Arkadelphia 35, Malvern 28

HOXIE (6-3, 4-1 3A-3) AT WALNUT RIDGE (7-2, 4-1) The winner of this one will claim the No. 2 seed from the 3A-4 in the playoffs. Hoxie enters with the top defense in Class 3A, holding opponents to 9.2 points per game. Walnut Ridge has the conference's top offenses, scoring 36.4 points per game. Hoxie 24, Walnut Ridge 20

BISMARCK (5-3, 4-1 3A-4) AT CENTERPOINT (7-1, 4-1) The winner of this one gets the No. 2 seed from the 3A-4 in the playoffs. In its four conference wins, Bismarck has had an average margin of victory of 41.5. The Lions boast the conference's top offense at 39.5 points per contest. Bismarck 38, Centerpoint 28

MOUNT IDA (7-1, 5-0 2A-3) AT DIERKS (8-1, 5-0) The rest of the conference has been no match for these two, but this game will decide who reigns supreme. Mount Ida's 14.6 points allowed per game is the top mark in the conference, while both teams are scoring over 35 points per game. Mounts Ida, 38, Dierks 21

HAZEN (8-0, 5-0 2A-4) AT CARLISLE (8-0, 5-0) Statistically, these have been the two most dominant teams in the state this season. With average margins of victory at 45.5 and 41.9 points respectively, these two have cruised to this point. But only one team can win the conference, and Hazen quarterback Luke King's first-half suspension might be the decider. Carlisle 34, Hazen 24



