Pope County woman given probation for role in methamphetamine trafficking ring

A Pope County woman indicted in 2017 as part of a drug trafficking ring run by a white supremacist gang known as the New Aryan Empire was sentenced to serve three years probation for her part in the conspiracy.

Shelby Thompson, 29, of Dover, pleaded guilty in October 2020 before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller to a reduced federal count of use of a communications facility in conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, for which she could have faced a maximum sentence of four years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She was originally charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Thompson appeared in court Tuesday with her attorney, Robert Tellez of North Little Rock, as well as several family members who were seated in the gallery.

Due to a criminal history score of 11 that placed her in Category V of the sentencing guidelines, Thompson's guideline sentencing range was well above the statutory maximum penalty, which Miller noted significantly limited Thompson's exposure in terms of incarceration.

"The statutory maximum is four years so essentially your top end sentence is four years," he said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Liza Jane Brown explained that when Thompson was 19, "she was revoked and sentenced on two different cases on the same day," in 2012. Because of that, Brown said, Thompson's overall criminal history score was inflated well beyond what she said it would have been otherwise.

"I think it's important to the court to point out that, yeah, she does have that but it all happened on one day," Brown said. "And none of them are for violent crimes."

Tellez, in asking Miller to sentence Thompson to a probationary sentence, pointed out in a sentencing memorandum filed Monday, that Thompson had no violations of her pre-trial release conditions and that she had been a "model client" throughout the five years since she was indicted.

"We believe that [Thompson] has, through her actions and remorse -- and her actions on pre-trial release is what I'm referring to -- she's done excellent on pre-trial release," Tellez said. "She's worked full-time ... and she's been a mother of two young children and for those reasons ... we believe probation is a just sentence for her."

Brown did not object to probation, telling Miller she would defer to the court in that regard.

In addition to probation, Miller ordered Thompson to perform 120 hours of community service at the direction of the U.S. Probation Office. He also ordered her to pay a $2,500 fine and a $100 mandatory special assessment.

The New Aryan Empire is a violent street gang that began in the 1990s in the Pope County jail and later spread into the Arkansas Department of Corrections and then out into communities in and around Pope County and adjacent areas of Arkansas as members were released from prison.

The investigation, which resulted in 44 defendants being indicted in 2017 on drug conspiracy counts, later expanded into other activities on the part of the New Aryan Empire that included racketeering and violent crimes in aid of racketeering including kidnapping and attempted murder. Racketeering counts were added in a 2019 superseding indictment which also added another 11 defendants to the case, for a total of 55 people. All but two defendants in the case pleaded guilty to crimes ranging from the one Thompson pleaded to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, with some of the core gang members pleading to conspiracy to violate RICO, violent crimes in aid of racketeering, or both. Thompson was not believed to have been a member or close associate of the New Aryan Empire.

One defendant, Marcus Millsap, 55, of Danville, was convicted of drug conspiracy, conspiracy to violate RICO and aiding and abetting attempted murder in aid of racketeering at the conclusion of a 14-day trial in September 2021. Another defendant, Troy "Tricky" Loadholdt, has been missing since 2017 and is considered a fugitive.

To date, of the 53 defendants who have entered guilty pleas, all but eight have been sentenced. Six are scheduled for sentencing before the end of the year.

Two of those defendants; Darlene Walker, 65, of Russellville and Tony Heydenreich, 45, of Deer are scheduled to go before Miller today for sentencing. Walker pleaded guilty in July 2020 to conspiracy to defraud the United States and is facing a maximum of five years in prison. Heydenreich pleaded guilty in August 2020 to use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking, for which he is subject to a maximum penalty of four years in prison.