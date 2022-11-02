Reserves were OK, per coach

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was not dealing out hollow compliments on Monday.

When asked how the defensive backs returning from injuries played in the Razorbacks' 41-27 win at Auburn, Pittman said the trio of Myles Slusher, Khari Johnson and Jayden Johnson have to improve.

The same response came when he was asked how the backups on offense and defense who entered late in the game looked.

First up was a question about the returning defensive backs, which did not include cornerback Malik Chavis, who will likely be ready to play Saturday against Liberty.

"Well, we've got to get better," Pittman said. "When you don't play for a period of time, a lot of times you've got to get the rust off. We have to get better. I think if you ask each and every one of those kids, they would tell you that they have to play better.

"I'm not telling you they played bad or anything of that nature, but I think they're better players than what they played on Saturday, and I think they will play better."

Reserves jumped into action all around after AJ Green had consecutive runs for 6 and 8 yards to net a first down at the Auburn 28 with 4:29 left in the game. Quarterback Malik Hornsby replaced KJ Jefferson, and tailback James Jointer entered along with receivers like Isaiah Sategna and Jaedon Wilson and a fresh offensive line of Ty'Kieast Crawford, Jalen St. John, Devon Manuel and E'Marion Harris, though starting guard Beaux Limmer also got work at center.

Jointer wound up with three carries for 9 yards, while Sategna had a 10-yard reception for a first down around left end. The unit also committed a delay of game and had a false start after reaching the Auburn 14. The series concluded with Cam Little's 37-yard field goal.

Pittman noted that the last time Arkansas went with wholesale unit changes on offense and defense came in the second half of a 45-3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff last season.

"I thought they played OK," he said on Monday. "Today in our team meeting, quite honestly I'm going to get on them a little bit. We're not putting the twos in there to not score and we're not putting the twos in there to let somebody score.

"We're in there to compete and I think everybody on the staff, and the kids, were disappointed we didn't score down [a touchdown] there when we had an opportunity with the second team."

Auburn drove 75 yards on seven plays with its final possession against mostly reserves, scoring on Jarquez Hunter's 1-yard run in hurry-up mode with 4 seconds left after Robby Ashford hit Camden Brown with a 49-yard pass to the Arkansas 2.

Roster notes

Quarterback KJ Jefferson had a partial participation day during the media viewing window on Tuesday, with limited passing on a sore right shoulder. Jefferson went through fastball starts but his passing was mostly short routes in the early portion of practice on a sunny day with the temperature in the mid 70s.

Running back AJ Green is wearing a wrap on his left hand this week.

Freshman Quincey McAdoo ran opposite Dwight McGlothern at cornerback with the first unit during fastball starts. McAdoo made the move from receiver three weeks ago after a handful of Arkansas defensive backs was injured in a loss at Mississippi State.

Redshirt freshman receiver Landon Rogers wore a green no-contact jersey on Tuesday for an undisclosed reason.

The top play during fastball starts was Bryce Stephens' intermediate depth pass from Malik Hornsby that broke for a would-be touchdown down the left side.

A selection of veteran players, including tailback Raheim Sanders and linebackers Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders did not participate in the fastball start.

McAdoo move

Coach Sam Pittman touted freshman Quincey McAdoo as a player who would be competing for playing time at cornerback this week and that seems to be the case with the former wideout from Clarendon earning some first-team work early in the week.

"I feel like he's a real natural corner/safety, whatever we have him playing," said junior defensive back Hudson Clark. "We have him at corner right now and he's done a great job. He's really physical and he can get out of breaks fast.

"He was talking about he's played it in high school and I can see it it translate over. He's a beast."

Receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. was once in the same unit with McAdoo and now runs routes against him.

"He's really just an athlete," Jackson said. "I've watched his film in high school and he played both sides. You have an athlete like that, he can go from playing receiver to playing DB. He's been looking great. Me and him have had a few one on one matchups. I'm excited for him."

Semifinalist Sanders

Linebacker Drew Sanders was named on Tuesday as one of 20 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which has been given since 1995 to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Sanders leads the Razorbacks with 7.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks and he's second behind Bumper Pool with 65 tackles.

The Denton, Texas, native and a transfer from Alabama leads the SEC in sacks and forced fumbles (3) and has four double-digit tackle games.

Sanders was named national linebacker of the month in September by the Butkus Award when he racked up 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Finalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 22, and the winner will be named at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.





O'Brien option

Quarterback KJ Jefferson was selected as one of 40 members of the Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022, making the junior eligible to win the national quarterback award.

Jefferson is one of eight SEC players in the class, joining Georgia's Stetson Bennett, LSU's Jayden Daniels, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, Kentucky's Will Levis, Mississippi State's Will Rogers, and Alabama's Bryce Young.

A selection of 16 semifinalists will be announced on No. 15 based on voting from the award's national selection committee and a bonus ballot taken from the Davey O'Brien fan vote. Three finalists will be named on Nov. 29 and the winner named on Dec. 8.

Burlsworth choice

Junior defensive back Hudson Clark is the UA's nominee for the Brandon Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded each year to the best college football player who began his career as a walk on.

"I mean that's an awesome honor," Clark said on Tuesday. "I know Brandon Burlsworth was a really hard worker and just being able to talk to Marty Burlsworth before and have that connection with him has been a blessing and a real honor for me."

Clark has played both cornerback and safety this season for the injury riddled Arkansas secondary and is fifth on the team with 32 tackles and leads the Hogs with 8 pass breakups and 2 fumble recoveries. Clark, who has made 16 career starts, including five this year, has also forced two fumbles and has an interception.

The Dallas native began his career as a walk on and earned a scholarship in 2020 after posting three interceptions in a 33-21 upset of Ole Miss.

Renfro re-injured

Reserve quarterback Kade Renfro has undergone season-ending knee surgery after re-injuring his left knee, the same one on which he tore a knee ligament during bowl practices last December.





The Arkansas Rivals website first reported the surgery and a UA spokesperson confirmed the news on the redshirt sophomore from Stephenville, Texas, who originally signed with Ole Miss.

"Surgery went great!" Renfro posted on his Instagram with a picture of his wrapped and braced left leg. "Thanks for all the prayers! Recovery has begun."

The news on the 6-3, 206-pound Renfro came the day after Coach Sam Pittman confirmed tailback Dominique Johnson was lost for the year with a second surgery on his right knee, following his injury in the Outback Bowl.