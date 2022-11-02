Rogers tattoo shop will have to move after planners decline request

ROGERS -- A tattoo shop that was operating illegally will have to move after the Planning Commission declined a requested change to the city's comprehensive growth map.

The map guides development decisions in the city by marking the kinds of uses and developments appropriate for different areas of town.

Commissioners denied a request to change the growth map designation of 615 W. Oak St. at the request of the owner.

The Apex Tattoo Studio was operating at the location. Tattoo studios are not allowed under the current zoning, though it would be allowed across the street on two sides of the property.

The owner, who was leasing the building to the business, asked for a change in the zoning from neighborhood transition zoning to commercial mixed-use zoning.

Neighborhood transition zoning allows for some limited commercial uses like professional offices, finance and real estate companies and furniture stores. Buildings up to three stories are allowed in the zoning.

Commercial mixed-use zoning allows buildings up to five stories in addition to a wider range of commercial uses and services like restaurants, theaters and music venues.

The property is at the corner of Seventh and Oak streets with a neighborhood to the north and east and commercial mixed-use zoning to the south and west. A few other businesses and offices are on the same side of the street, but they are allowed within the current zoning, according to city staff.

Comprehensive growth map designations like neighborhood transition are intended to avoid the creep of intense commercial activity into older neighborhoods like the ones near the property, according to John McCurdy, community development director.

Commercial mixed-use zoning is intended to allow residential uses to be added to existing commercial development, not the other way around, McCurdy said. Zones in the comprehensive growth map are typically along streets, he added.

Mandel Samuels said he was concerned that amending the map would allow a five-story building at the location.

Samuels and Derek Burnett said the amendment would call into question the zoning of other commercial buildings on the street as well, which are all in compliance with the current zoning.

Steve Lane and Ed McClure said they did not see a compelling reason to change the zoning.

Attorney Will Kellstrom argued on behalf of the owner that the building, along with others on the street, have been used for commercial uses for years and could benefit from additional uses. Zoning is not always along streets, and a five-story building would not be feasible on the lot, he said.

John Schmelzle said he agreed that the area, which is north of Rogers Heritage High School, could use some commercial buildings, but the current zoning already allows plenty of commercial uses.

In other business, commissioners approved plans for two multifamily developments, the Village at Pinnacle Hills and the Grotto at Osage Creeks.

Plans for the Village at Pinnacle Hills include 147 units totaling 369,317 square feet south of Perry Road, north of Ajax Avenue and east of Ozark Exteriors and Bellview Road.

A variety of residential buildings are planned for the development, including cottages, bungalows, two-story lofts, townhomes and brownstones. Shop houses with optional office space on the lower level will also be located on the south side of the property, according to the plans.

Plans for the Grotto at Osage Creeks include 130 units totaling 158,054 square feet at the southwest corner of Walnut and 28th streets.

Three-story apartment buildings, duplexes, an office and clubhouse, pool building and maintenance building are in the plans.

The residential development off 28th Street will border Kindergrove Preschool and Children's Center to the south and a planned Kum & Go convenience store to the north.

The commission voted unanimously on each of the items. Kevin Jensen and Mark Myers were absent.



