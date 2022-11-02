Sherwood man fatally shot by police at 17-hour standoff

A man was shot and killed by police in Sherwood early Tuesday after shooting at officers during a standoff at his home that lasted about 17 hours and prompted the evacuation of nearby residents.

Sherwood police were attempting to serve Eugene Reed, 69, with an arrest warrant at his home at 4690 Hollyridge Cove at 9:42 a.m. Monday when he threatened to shoot them, the Arkansas State Police said in a news release. The officers backed away from the home and called for additional support, the release says.

Court records indicate that the warrant was issued on Monday for Reed's arrest on a charge of criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor, and that the offense occurred on Sept. 9.

Negotiators spoke with Reed and his wife by phone throughout Monday "and repeatedly asked both to surrender to police outside the residence," the news release says.

At the request of Sherwood police, FBI SWAT and negotiation team members took charge of the standoff while Sherwood officers began to evacuate nearby residents.

At about 8:30 p.m., a state police SWAT and crisis response negotiation team was asked to continue with the negotiations and secure a perimeter around the home.

Throughout the evening, "surveillance of the home confirmed multiple firearms were pre-positioned" in several second-floor windows, the release says.

Negotiators continued to speak to Reed by phone. Police learned through "separate telephone contact" that Reed's wife had "isolated herself away from Reed and was hiding in a secured room located inside the home on the third floor," the release says.

Shortly after midnight, state police SWAT team members shot at Reed after they saw him aim what they believed was a laser gun sight at them, the release says. Reed shot back at the troopers, the release says.

"Sporadic exchanges of gunfire continued" until Reed was shot and killed around 3 a.m. by troopers "as he made his way toward a .50 caliber rifle mounted near the front door of the home," the release says.

Reed's wife was not injured, the release says. It says she was being questioned by the state police Criminal Investigation Division but was not being held in connection with any criminal investigation.

Neighbors living on Oak Ridge Road said law enforcement evacuated them from their homes Monday afternoon and allowed them to return around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Some said they spent the night with family members or at hotels.

Alyssa Fawbush, who grew up next door to Reed, said law enforcement used her parent's home as a "base" during the encounter.

"In a lot of the rooms there was furniture moved around and windows opened," Fawbush said. "We don't have any bullet damage or anything to our house."

She described Reed and his wife as "very sweet people."

She said she knew he "collected guns and had a lot of guns," but she said she had never felt threatened by him.

"He's never been aggressive or violent or intimidating," Fawbush said. "We just kind of kept our distance because we knew he liked to keep to himself."

Another neighbor, John Corbin, said he had known Reed for more than 24 years and never had "any issues" with him.

"My wife introduced him to his wife," said Corbin. "It was a very big shock."

He described Reed as someone he could trust.

"He was somebody that would help you if you needed help," Corbin said.

The seven troopers who shot at Reed were not identified in the release. Per state police procedures, they have been placed on paid administrative leave, the release says.

The release says an investigation into the troopers' use of deadly force was being conducted by the Criminal Investigation Division. The findings will be reviewed by the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney to determine if all applicable laws were followed. The troopers will be publicly identified after the investigation is finished, the release says.

Court records show a warrant was issued on Monday for Reed's arrest on two counts of aggravated assault against a corrections law enforcement officer and two counts of terroristic threatening. All four felony charges were listed as having been committed Monday.

Records indicate the warrants were recalled before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Nova Staggs, who said she was friends with Reed, offered her condolences to his family.

"I just want to say I'm saddened for the death of Eugene Reed," she said. "I wish the best for his family."

Information for this article was contributed by Alexandria Brown and John Lynch of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.