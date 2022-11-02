State's general revenue up $75.7M in October, exceeds forecast by $66M





The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration's October revenue report shows a robust state economy, without any evidence of a pending recession, said John Shelnutt, the state's chief economic forecaster.

Buoyed by rising individual income and sales and use tax collections, Arkansas' general revenue tax collections increased by $75.7 million, or 11.9%, over October 2021 to $710.7 million, the finance department reported Wednesday morning.

The month's general revenue collections in October exceeded the state's forecast by $66 million, or 10.2%.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend, up to an amount authorized by the state’s Revenue Stabilization Act.

The state's net general revenues in October increased by $56 million, or 10.2% over the same month a year ago, to $604.8 million, exceeding the state's forecast by $49.2 million, or 8.9%.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday that "Arkansas continues to reflect a much stronger economy than we see nationally."

The state's net tax revenues are $244 million above forecast so far in fiscal 2023, which started July 1, he noted.

October is the fourth month of fiscal year 2023, which ends June 30, 2023.

During the first four months of fiscal 2023, the state's net general revenues increased by $182 million, or 8% over the same period in fiscal 2022, to $2.4 billion, beating the state's forecast by $224 million, or 10%.

In the fiscal session earlier this year, the General Assembly and Hutchinson authorized a general revenue budget of $6.02 billion for fiscal 2023 — up by $175.1 million from fiscal 2022’s general revenue budget, with most of the increases going to public schools and human service programs.

The state’s latest forecast on May 18 projected a $914 million surplus at the end of fiscal 2023.

That was before the Legislature and Hutchinson in the Aug. 9-11 special session enacted a four-pronged tax cut package that the finance department projected would reduce state general revenue by:

— $500.1 million in fiscal 2023

— $166.6 million more in fiscal 2024

— $69.5 million more in fiscal 2025

— $18.4 million more in fiscal 2026

— $8.4 million more in fiscal 2027

"Inflationary pressures are reducing the buying power of Arkansans, which means our individual citizens are not enjoying the same growth in revenue as does state government," Hutchinson said in a written statement Wednesday. "This fact reinforces the importance of the decision earlier this year to return over $400 million to Arkansans in the form of tax relief."

During the special session, House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Joe Jett, R-Success, told the House committee that enactment of the tax cut measure would leave a projected general revenue surplus of roughly $400 million in fiscal year 2023.

But the state’s general revenue surplus in fiscal 2023 could be larger than that because the state’s net general revenue collections during the first four months of the fiscal year have exceeded the state’s forecast by $224 million.