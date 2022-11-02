Steve Landers’ campaign outspending Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., helped by $400,000 of his own money

Little Rock mayoral candidate Steve Landers Sr.'s campaign outspent incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. this year as the retired auto magnate loaned his own campaign $400,000, according to campaign finance reports filed Tuesday.

Scott is seeking a second term following his successful 2018 campaign to succeed then-Mayor Mark Stodola, who had declined to seek reelection.

Landers is a first-time candidate and member of the Arkansas Racing Commission.

He has said he fully stepped away from the car business after the death of his son, Scott, in 2020. However, Landers still owns some buildings, and a statement of financial interest he filed with the city in August listed numerous investments and sources of income tied to him and his wife.

Pre-election campaign contribution and expenditure reports were due from mayoral candidates Tuesday, seven days before the first round of the mayoral contest on Nov. 8.

Landers' campaign reported spending nearly $741,000 and receiving roughly $456,314 during the period from Jan. 1 through Oct. 29, according to his pre-election report filed with the Pulaski County circuit/county clerk's office.

The campaign had a balance of nearly $138,000 at the beginning of the reporting period.

Landers loaned his own campaign a total of $400,000 in three installments during the month of October, his report said.

The campaign reported spending roughly $319,264 on television advertising, $42,436 on radio advertising, $54,408.87 on consultant fees and $74,340 on paid campaign staff.

His campaign reported paying six individuals for work on his campaign: the largest sums went to Dallas Green ($27,000), Shawn Nichols ($20,000) and Jay Bennett ($16,000) during the reporting period.

Contributors to Landers' campaign include former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and his wife, who donated $2,000, according to the report.

Huckabee's political action committee known as Huck PAC contributed an additional $2,900 to Landers' campaign -- the maximum amount an individual or PAC can contribute to each candidate per election.

Huck PAC has separately bankrolled negative advertising against Scott through an independent expenditure committee.

Former Arkansas Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb contributed $1,000 to Landers' campaign, the report said.

Landers' former business partner in the car business Thomas F. "Mack" McLarty III, who served as White House chief of staff during the Clinton administration, contributed the maximum of $2,900. So did Alex Dillard, president of Dillard's Inc.

From Feb. 1 through Oct. 29, Scott's campaign reported receiving approximately $403,604 and spending $491,181, leaving a negative balance of approximately $87,579 at the end of the reporting period.

Local real-estate developer Chris Moses contributed $2,900 to Scott's campaign. Another individual who gave $2,900 was Myron Jackson, the husband of Scott's campaign spokeswoman Stephanie Jackson.

[CAMPAIGN FINANCE: Read finance reports from Little Rock's four mayoral candidates » arkansasonline.com/112finance/]





Scott's campaign paid Myron and Stephanie Jackson's P.R. and marketing firm The Design Group over $202,300, which the report described as advertising expenses.

The campaign paid McLarty Consulting $22,000 and $44,513.63 for polling and direct mail, respectively, according to the report.

The two other candidates in the mayoral race raised and spent smaller amounts, according to their financial reports.

Greg Henderson reported raising $7,710 and spending roughly $4,925 on his campaign so far this year, according to his report filed Tuesday.

Contributors to his campaign included restaurateur Mark Abernathy of Red Door and Loca Luna, who contributed $100, as well as a political action committee associated with the Arkansas Realtors Association, which contributed $2,000.

Henderson previously ran for positions on the Little Rock Board of Directors in 2018 and 2020. He is the publisher/president of the food blog Rock City Eats and a commercial real-estate agent with Keller Williams.

Perennial candidate Glen Schwarz reported receiving $101 and spending $430.

Scott defeated Baker Kurrus in a December 2018 runoff election after no candidate reached 40% of the vote in the first round one month earlier.

During his first campaign, a pre-election report for Scott filed Oct. 30, 2018, that covered the period from July 1 through late October said his campaign had raised nearly $230,000 and spent roughly $195,581 during the reporting period.

It was less than rival Warwick Sabin, who reported raising and spending more than the other candidates at that stage of the campaign, with approximately $357,178 in contributions and nearly $334,000 in expenditures, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at the time.