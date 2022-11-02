Super Quiz: Red Things

1. The Red Sea is between which two continents?

2. The name by which Manfred von Richthofen is best known.

3. The name of this gemstone comes from the Latin word for "red."

4. He founded the first settlement in Greenland and was the father of Leif Erikson.

5. Stephen Crane is the author of this war novel.

6. This racehorse won 20 of 21 races and was nicknamed "Big Red."

7. This rock band is considered to be one of the most successful in the history of alternative rock.

8. This 1998 film about a musical instrument spans four centuries and five countries.

9. This French 1956 fantasy short film, which won an Oscar for best original screenplay, follows the adventures of a young boy.

ANSWERS:

1. Africa and Asia

2. "The Red Baron"

3. Ruby

4. "Erik the Red"

5. "The Red Badge of Courage"

6. Man o' War

7. Red Hot Chili Peppers

8. "The Red Violin"

9. "The Red Balloon"