Little Rock police were investigating a suspicious death in Mabelvale on Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department.

Officers were on the scene in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road, the tweet stated shortly after 1:30 p.m., although no details were provided about the death.

The city's online dispatch log showed a report of a "subject down" around 12:30 p.m. at 11224 Legion Hut Road, but it was not immediately clear that was the same incident the department tweeted about.