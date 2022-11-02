Tech startup gets funding from Waltons

Science Venture Studio, a partner of Winrock International's Innovate Arkansas efforts, has been awarded a two-year funding extension from the Walton Family Foundation.

The science and technology startup officially is part of Winrock, the nonprofit announced Tuesday. Science Venture was founded in 2020 and has helped companies secure more than $3.5 million in federal research funding. The investment extension is targeted to double that amount over the next two years.

"Historically, Arkansas science-and-technology startups have had a generally lower win rate of accessing this type of funding compared to startups from other states -- until recently," said Katie Thompson, senior program officer with the initiative at Winrock. "Over the last two years companies that collaborated with SVS were 30% more likely to get funding, which is more than double the national success rate."

Science Venture works with early-stage science-and-technology companies to secure non-dilutive federal research funding -- critical front-end cash that supports development of technologies. Non-dilutive funding is capital provided to a company that doesn't require an exchange of equity or ownership.