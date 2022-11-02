Tiny treats: Two-bite tassies get all your Thanksgiving pie favorites on one plate





Tiny as a teacup and just as cute, the tassie is best known as a pecan-filled, cookie-like pastry. But why stop at pecan? Just about anything can fill a tassie's wee pastry crust.

After muted pandemic holiday seasons many of us are gearing up for bigger Thanksgivings and other parties with those near and dear. Whether your group will be large or small, you're going to need dessert. Instead of making one or three full-size pies, what if you made a few trays of tassies? That way, no matter what kind of gathering you plan to have, everyone can have a bite (or four!) of his or her favorite Thanksgiving dessert flavors.

Below, find formulas for classic pecan tassies, pumpkin tassies, apple crumble tassies, cranberry tassies and buttermilk chess tassies.

Here's the best part: Tassie pastry is made with cream cheese, so it's very forgiving. It can be made in a mixer or with your hands, and there's no rolling. You'll press small balls of the dough into and up the sides of mini muffin tins to make the very flaky crusts for these two-bite pies.

Each recipe makes enough for 12 tassies, and can be baked in a 12- or 24-cup mini muffin tin. If you have a 24-cup mini muffin tin, you can make a single batch and fill only 12 cups, double a recipe or mix and match two fillings in the same pan. All of the recipes bake at the same temperature for the same amount of time. The recipes are easily doubled and quadrupled. They keep well, and a box of tassies makes a darling gift, too. Prepared tassies can be covered and stored at room temperature or refrigerated for up to 2 days, or frozen for up to 1 month.

A cross-section of the tassies produced by these recipes (from left to right): Pecan, Cranberry, Pumpkin, Buttermilk Chess and Apple Crumble. (For the Washington Post/Scott Suchman) Pecan: This classic recipe for pecan tassies was adapted from Post archives. Brown sugar and a touch of salt in the filling produces a butterscotch-like layer in each one. Toasted pecans rise to the top and add crunch to each bite.

Cranberry: Ruby red, and with a filling that's more sour than sweet, these cranberry tassies are made from fresh or frozen fruit. Add an optional dollop of toasted meringue, a sugared cranberry and sprig of rosemary to offset the tart filling.

Pumpkin: The simplest pumpkin custard gets a generous hit of cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg for these pumpkin pie-inspired tassies. Top each with the tiniest dollop of whipped cream, if you'd like.

Buttermilk Chess: Tangy buttermilk and browned butter unite in a rich, chess-like custard for a Southern-inspired tassie.

Apple Crumble: The tart and spiced apple filling for these apple pie-like tassies turns jammy as it bakes. A crunchy brown sugar crumble bakes on top of each one for a pleasant counterpoint.

Pecan Tassies

For the crust:

4 tablespoons butter, softened, but still cool to the touch

1 ½ ounces cream cheese, softened, but still cool to the touch

½ cup PLUS 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

For the filling:

1 large egg white (see note)

1 /3 cup packed light brown sugar

½ tablespoon butter, melted

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 /3 cup chopped pecans, preferably toasted

1/8 teaspoon fine salt

Make the crust: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment — or, if using a hand mixer, in a large bowl — beat together the butter and cream cheese until smooth, about 2 minutes. Stop the mixer and add the flour. On low speed, mix until no streaks remain and the dough starts to come together, about 1 minute. Scrape any stray dough from the sides of the bowl, gather into a ball and flatten into a smooth rectangle or disc. Cover tightly and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Cut the cold dough into 12 equal pieces, about 1-inch cubes, and, using your fingers, evenly press each piece into the bottom and up the sides of 12 mini muffin cups, making sure there are no holes. Refrigerate, uncovered, while you make the filling.

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 350 degrees.

Make the filling: In a medium bowl, mix together the egg white, brown sugar, butter, vanilla, pecans and salt until combined. Retrieve the muffin pan from the refrigerator, and add 1 heaping tablespoon of filling into each dough cup, filling it about three-quarters full.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is set. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool completely before removing the tassies.

Makes 12 tassies.

Note: If doubling use 1 large whole egg rather than 2 egg whites.

Cranberry Tassies (For The Washington Post/Scott Suchman) These tiny cranberry pies make a refreshingly tart dessert for a fall or winter holiday meal. Ruby red, thanks to fresh cranberries in the filling, they can be as simple or festive as you'd like.

Leave them unadorned, or dress them up with a sheath of toasted meringue and jewel-like sugared cranberries and rosemary sprigs.

Cranberry Tassies

For the crust:

4 tablespoons butter, softened, but still cool to the touch

1 ½ ounces cream cheese, softened, but still cool to the touch

½ cup PLUS 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

For the filling:

1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons unsweetened cranberry, orange or pomegranate juice

1 large egg white (see note)

For the meringue (optional):

1 large egg white

1 /8 teaspoon fine salt

1 /3 cup granulated sugar, preferably superfine

For garnish (optional):

¾ cup granulated sugar, divided use

12 fresh cranberries

12 tiny sprigs fresh rosemary

Make the crust: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment — or, if using a hand mixer, in a large bowl — beat together the butter and cream cheese until smooth, about 2 minutes. Stop the mixer and add the flour. On low speed, mix until no streaks remain and the dough starts to come together, about 1 minute. Scrape any stray dough from the sides of the bowl, gather into a ball and flatten into a smooth rectangle or disc. Cover tightly and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Cut the cold dough into 12 equal pieces, about 1-inch cubes, and, using your fingers, evenly press each piece into the bottom and up the sides of 12 mini muffin cups, making sure there are no holes. Refrigerate, uncovered, while you make the filling.

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 350 degrees.

Make the filling: In a food processor or blender, blitz the cranberries, sugar and juice until pureed, about 1 minute. Add the egg white, and process or blend just until mixed, no more than 10 seconds. Retrieve the muffin pan from the refrigerator and add 1 heaping tablespoon of filling into each dough cup, filling it almost to the top.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is set. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and cool completely before removing the tassies.

Make the meringue, if using: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment — or, in a medium bowl using a hand mixer — whip the egg white and salt on high speed until soft peaks form. Sprinkle in the sugar, and continue whipping until stiff peaks form, 4 to 6 minutes. Using a teaspoon or small piping bag, top each tassie with a small dollop of meringue. (The meringue recipe makes enough for 12 to 24 tassies, depending on how much you use on each.)

Use a small blowtorch to toast the meringue before serving, if desired, or place the tassies under the broiler for a few seconds to brown just the top edges of the meringue. Some tassies' meringues may darken before others, so remove them as they reach their desired toastiness. Watch carefully to prevent burning.

Make the garnish, if using: While the tassies are baking, place ¼ cup of the sugar in a medium bowl. In a small saucepan over high heat, combine the remaining ½ cup of the sugar and ¼ cup water and bring to a rolling boil. Cool completely. Add cranberries and rosemary sprigs, tossing to coat, then, using a slotted spoon or fork, transfer glazed cranberries and rosemary to the bowl of sugar. Toss to coat. Garnish each tassie with a sugared cranberry and a sprig of sugared rosemary.

Makes 12 tassies.

Note: If doubling use 1 large whole egg rather than 2 egg whites.

Pumpkin Tassies (For The Washington Post/Scott Suchman) For when you want pumpkin pie, but don't want an entire slice, consider the tassie — a two-bite pastry that's far easier, but no less satisfying.

After they've baked and cooled, consider adding a tiny dollop of vanilla bean whipped cream, sweetened or unsweetened, to the top of each one before serving.

Pumpkin Tassies

For the crust:

4 tablespoons butter, softened, but still cool to the touch

1 ½ ounces cream cheese, softened, but still cool to the touch

½ cup PLUS 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

For the filling:

1 large egg, cold

½ cup packed light brown sugar

½ cup canned pumpkin puree

1 tablespoon heavy cream or evaporated milk

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 /8 teaspoon salt

For the topping:

¼ cup heavy whipping cream, very cold

2 teaspoons confectioners' sugar

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract or paste

Freshly grated nutmeg or ground cinnamon, for sprinkling (optional)

Make the crust: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment — or, if using a hand mixer, in a large bowl — beat together the butter and cream cheese until smooth, about 2 minutes. Stop the mixer and add the flour. On low speed, mix until no streaks remain and the dough starts to come together, about 1 minute. Scrape any stray dough from the sides of the bowl, gather into a ball and flatten into a smooth rectangle or disc. Cover tightly and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Cut the cold dough into 12 equal pieces, about 1-inch cubes, and, using your fingers, evenly press each piece into the bottom and up the sides of 12 mini muffin cups, making sure there are no holes. Refrigerate, uncovered, while you make the filling.

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 350 degrees.

Make the filling: In a medium bowl, whisk the egg until it's homogeneous, then stir in the brown sugar, pumpkin puree, cream or evaporated milk, cinnamon, ground ginger, nutmeg and salt until just combined. Retrieve the muffin pan from the refrigerator, and, using a glass measuring cup or tablespoon, add about 1 tablespoon of filling into each dough cup, filling each almost to the top.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is set. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool completely before removing the tassies.

Make the whipped cream, if using: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment and on medium-high speed — or, in a medium bowl using a hand whisk — whip the cream, confectioners' sugar and vanilla, until soft peaks form. Using a teaspoon, place a small dollop of whipped cream atop each tassie, and sprinkle it with nutmeg or cinnamon, if using, before serving.

Makes 12 tassies.

Buttermilk Chess Tassies (For The Washington Post/Scott Suchman) Inspired by a Southern-style chess pie, these tassies are filled with a buttermilk and browned butter custard that's tangy and not too sweet. They couldn't be easier to make, and what they lack in curb appeal, they more than make up for in simple but rich, almost caramelized flavors.

If you wanted to dress these tassies up, you could add a thin drizzle of salted caramel, sprinkle white chocolate curls or shavings on top, or garnish each with a strip of candied orange peel or a few slivers of toasted or candied almonds.

Buttermilk Chess Tassies

For the crust:

4 tablespoons butter, softened, but still cool to the touch

1 ½ ounces cream cheese, softened, but still cool to the touch

½ cup PLUS 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

For the filling:

1 /3 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons buttermilk

1 large egg, cold

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 /8 teaspoon fine salt

2 tablespoons butter

Make the crust: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment — or, if using a hand mixer, in a large bowl — beat together the butter and cream cheese until smooth, about 2 minutes. Stop the mixer and add the flour. On low speed, mix until no streaks remain and the dough starts to come together, about 1 minute. Scrape any stray dough from the sides of the bowl, gather into a ball and flatten into a smooth rectangle or disc. Cover tightly and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Cut the cold dough into 12 equal pieces, about 1-inch cubes, and, using your fingers, evenly press each piece into the bottom and up the sides of 12 mini muffin cups, making sure there are no holes. Refrigerate, uncovered, while you make the filling.

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 350 degrees.

Make the filling: In a medium bowl or 1-pint glass measuring cup, whisk together the sugar, buttermilk, egg, vanilla and salt until just combined. In a small skillet over high heat, melt the butter until it foams, 1 to 2 minutes. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until it starts to turn brown and smell nutty, about 30 seconds. Immediately whisk it into the egg mixture.

Retrieve the muffin pan from the refrigerator, and add 1 heaping tablespoon of filling into each dough cup, filling it almost to the top.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is set.

Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool completely before removing the tassies.

Makes 12 tassies.

Apple Crumble Tassies (For The Washington Post/Scott Suchman) Compared to a full-size pie, these miniature apple crumble tassies take significantly less time to make and bake. Plus, the cream cheese-based crust gets pressed into mini muffin cups, meaning there's no need to roll out rounds of dough or crimp edges. Made with grated apple, the filling cooks into a tart-sweet, slightly jammy pocket of spiced fruit. Feel free to alter the amounts of each spice or use a different blend entirely. A simple crumble topping bakes into a craggly cookie-like cap on each mini pie.

Apple Crumble Tassies

For the crust:

4 tablespoons butter, softened, but still cool to the touch

1 ½ ounces cream cheese, softened, but still cool to the touch

½ cup PLUS 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

For the topping:

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons packed light or dark brown sugar, preferably dark brown

1 /8 teaspoon fine salt

2 tablespoons butter, softened

For the filling:

1 medium apple (about 6 ounces), preferably Granny Smith (see note)

¼ cup packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 tablespoon cornstarch

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1 /8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 /8 teaspoon fine sea or table salt

Confectioners' sugar, for garnish (optional)

Make the crust: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment — or, if using a hand mixer, in a large bowl — beat together the butter and cream cheese until smooth, about 2 minutes. Stop the mixer and add the flour. On low speed, mix until no streaks remain and the dough starts to come together, about 1 minute. Scrape any stray dough from the sides of the bowl, gather into a ball and flatten into a smooth rectangle or disc. Cover tightly and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Cut the cold dough into 12 equal pieces, about 1-inch cubes, and, using your fingers, evenly press each piece into the bottom and up the sides of 12 mini muffin cups, making sure there are no holes. Refrigerate, uncovered, while you make the topping and filling.

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 350 degrees.

Make the topping: In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar and salt. Add the butter, and using your fingers, mash it into the dry ingredients until the butter is no longer visible and small clumps begin to form. If your kitchen is warm, let the crumble chill in the refrigerator until needed.

Make the filling: Peel the apple, if desired. Using the large holes of a grater, grate the apple, around its core, into a medium bowl. Stir in the brown sugar, butter, cornstarch, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt until well combined. Retrieve the muffin pan from the refrigerator, and add a tablespoon of filling into each dough cup, filling it about three-quarters, stopping to stir the filling remaining in the bowl periodically to ensure the ingredients are evenly distributed.

Top each filled tassie with some of the crumble topping, and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the crumble and crust are golden brown.

Transfer the pan to a wire rack and cool completely before removing the tassies. Use a fine mesh strainer to dust the tops with confectioners' sugar, if desired.

Makes 12 tassies.

Note: If using a sweeter apple, add a teaspoon or two of fresh lemon juice to the filling to help balance the sweetness.



