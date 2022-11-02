2 people killed in Benton County crash

Two people died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Benton County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Sherry Ahart, 63, of Pineville, Mo., and Mildred Chapman, 80, of Bella Vista were traveling on Interstate 49 in a 2009 Honda Civic. The report said they were on the right shoulder of the highway when a 2008 Acura RDX traveling in the left lane turned west to get to the left shoulder.

Ahart, the driver of the Honda, crossed all three lanes of traffic and the front of the Acura struck her side of the vehicle around 3:40 p.m., according to the report.

Police reported the weather and the road was dry at the time of the crash.