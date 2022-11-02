UA defeated at SEC tournament

Arkansas made an uncharacteristically early exit from the SEC Soccer Tournament on Tuesday in Pensacola, Fla.

The ninth-ranked Razorbacks lost 5-4 in penalty kicks to Vanderbilt in the tournament quarterfinals. Arkansas failed to make the championship game of the tournament for the first time since 2015, when the Razorbacks did not qualify for the tournament.

Filling in for No. 1 starter Kate Devine, Vanderbilt goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko knocked away an attempt by Arkansas' Jessica De Filippo to seal the win for the Commodores. Devine made a penalty kick moments before the save.

The teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods. The Razorbacks had multiple scoring chances late in the second overtime.

Arkansas' only goal in regulation came on a penalty kick by Shana Flynn in the sixth minute. Vanderbilt tied the game 1-1 when Peyton Cutshall headed a shot to the top left corner in the 70th minute.

The Razorbacks outshot the Commodores 18-12, including 7-4 on goal. Wojdelko made six saves and Arkansas' Grace Barbara made three saves.

The penalty shootout began with a miss by Vanderbilt's Alex Kerr, whose attempt went above the crossbar. Arkansas took a 1-0 lead moments later when Emilee Hauser connected on a shot inside of the left post.

Brooke VanDyck made Vandy's second penalty kick to tie the shootout 1-1, and Flynn missed high on the ensuing attempt for the Razorbacks. Both teams made each of their penalty kicks until De Filippo's attempt.

Vanderbilt, which lost 3-0 at Arkansas on Oct. 9, advanced to play third-ranked Alabama in the semifinals Thursday. The Commodores (12-3-3) have made the semifinals eight consecutive seasons.

Arkansas (11-3-4) will learn its first-round NCAA Tournament matchup Monday.

GOLF

UCA women end fall season 4th at The Judson

The University of Central Arkansas used a final round push to move up to fourth place at The Judson in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Bears posted a 5-over 293 Tuesday to move into fourth place at 21 over. Louisiana-Monroe took home first place at 6 over.

UCA's Madison Holmes and Pim-orn Thitisup led the way with both finishing tied for 10th at 4 over. This marks the best finish of the fall for Thitisup.

Elin Kumlin was close behind, tied for 18th at 5 over. Valeria Ramirez finished tied for 29th with a 9-over 225.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UCA defeat Champion Christian in exhibition

With less than a week until its regular-season opener, the University of Central Arkansas hosted Champion Christian in Conway for a tune-up exhibition Tuesday and won 115-79 thanks to a 24-point outing from Camren Hunter.

Hunter, the reigning ASUN Freshman of the Year, picked up where he left off his 2021-22 campaign, making 11 of 15 shots and totaling 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and 4 steals.

UCA had 15 steals as a team.

Cameron Wallace, a freshman from Little Rock Parkview, was UCA's second-leading scorer with 18 points on 50% shooting. Junior Masai Olowokere finished with 16 points.

UCA shot 53.7% from the field and 46.2% from behind the arc.

Champion Christian was led by Ariyon Williams' 20 points.

WRESTLING

UALR routs Ouachita Baptist

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock opened its season with a 41-3 rout of in-state foe Ouachita Baptist at the Jack Stephens Center on Tuesday night.

The Trojans won all but one of the 10 bouts, with 141-pounder Jayden Gomez recording a fall at 3:41 and 165-pounder Tyler Brennan pinning his Tiger opponent within the first period.

UALR (1-0) got technical falls from Joseph Bianchi (149 pounds), Triston Wills (174) and Mason Diel (184) while Brooks Schrimsher's 5-0 decision gave OBU (0-1) its lone points of the dual.

VOLLEYBALL

Harding sweeps UAM

Kelli McKinnon had a team-high 10 kills and Emma Winiger added a match-high 15 digs to lead Harding University to a 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-18) victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

Sarah Morehead had 17 assists and Avery Hall added 14 for the Bistons (26-1, 15-0 Great American Conference). Libby Hinton had 4 blocks and Kinley Schnell added three of Harding's six service aces.

Holliday Ellis had 10 kills to lead the Cotton Blossoms (10-18, 4-11), Kenzi Thornton had a team-high 13 digs and Mia Smalls had a match-high 28 assists.

OBU gets home victory

Ouachita Baptist University got a match-high 37 assists and 4 blocks from Courtney Hanson as the Tigers swept Arkansas Tech University 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-13) at the Sturgis Physical Education Center in Arkadelphia.

Riley Braziel had 14 kills for OBU (17-11, 9-6) and Karli Ferguson added 13. Joni Schneider led the Tigers with 9 digs.

Maddi Siedenburg led the Golden Suns (8-20, 6-9) with 11 kills and 8 digs. Gracie Palmer had a team-high 30 assists and Heather Thomas had 4 blocks.

HSU wins in four sets

Christiane Uzoh and Aleah Stogner had 13 kills each Tuesday and Larkin Luke added 11 as Henderson State University defeated Southern Arkansas University 3-1 (27-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Dani Dagley had 22 kills for the Reddies (9-18, 3-12) and Stogner added 18. Madison Hart had a team-high 30 assists to go with 3 service aces, while Kaitlyn Sykes had 5 blocks.

Isla Olivas led the Muleriders (6-20, 4-11) with 11 kills and 4 blocks. Sakura Thomas had a team-high 15 digs and 4 blocks, while Morgan Schuster had a match-high 37 assists.

