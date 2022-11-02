UA freshman Black’s high school forfeits state championship

The University Interscholastic League -- the governing body of Texas high school sports -- ruled Duncanville must forfeit the games University of Arkansas freshman guard Anthony Black played in last season, including the team's 6A state championship victory over McKinney because he was ineligible.

The ruling doesn't affect Black's college eligibility with the Razorbacks.

Black, a McDonald's high school All-American who helped Duncanville to a 35-1 record, was ruled ineligible by the UIL's executive committee in the fall of 2021 after he transferred from Coppell.

The decision was based on a UIL rule that prohibits a person from changing schools for athletic purposes.

Jennifer Black, Anthony's mother, filed a restraining order against the UIL's ruling to stop the organization from banning him from playing for Duncanville, according to media reports, alleging his constitutional rights were violated.

In late September, the Texas Supreme Court vacated the restraining order, and at a Monday hearing the UIL announced it was stripping Duncanville of its state championship, forcing the school to forfeit the 15 regular-season and playoff games in which Black played and suspending Coach David Peavy for a year.

"We don't have a choice," UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt said at Monday's hearing according to the Dallas Morning News. "We have to enforce the rule, or why else have the rules? The district committee ruled the student changed schools for athletic purposes by a 7-0 vote ... the student was ineligible. We contacted the school, we contacted the superintendent, we contacted the athletic director, we contacted the coach. They all knew the consequences."

Duncanville also was hit with a three-year probation and public reprimand.

"Duncanville did not violate any rules as it was interpreted by the courts at this time," Kathryn Long, Duncanville's legal counsel, said at the hearing according to the Morning News. "At all times, Duncanville was fully complying with either the UIL's decision or a judicial order from the Texas state district court.

"Duncanville never challenged the district or state UIL decisions, and was never a party to any lawsuit ... Duncanville fully cooperated with both the district and state committee decisions, but the student and his mother brought the lawsuit challenging the decision, and they prevailed."