UA-UAFS women to play exhibition

FAYETTEVILLE-- The University of Arkansas women's basketball team tips off its 2022-23 season with an exhibition contest today against Arkansas-Fort Smith at 7 p.m. inside Walton Arena.

It's the second straight year the two schools, located just 55 miles apart, have met. Arkansas defeated the Lions 114-55 on Nov. 5, a game which was also a season-opening exhibition. The game will not count toward either team's official record.

Mike Neighbors, who enters his sixth season at the helm in Fayetteville, noted the importance of playing unfamiliar faces prior to the team's official opener Monday at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Razorbacks also practiced against Kansas this preseason.

"I feel like we're ready to play," Neighbors said. "We had a great-closed door scrimmage, private scrimmage, with Kansas a week ago, and another week of practice under our belt getting ready for Arkansas-Fort Smith. The value this time of the year of going against somebody that doesn't know your play calls, and know your coverages, and might be not as prepared as a normal opponent would be -- it's exciting for us."

UAFS begins its second season with Ryan McAdams as head coach. He arrived with the Lions prior to 2021-22 after being an assistant at New Mexico State for four seasons.

"They'll be organized, and he's got a really good plan," Neighbors said of McAdams. "I really like what Ryan does with his team down there. They were good for us last year as well. We did Kansas and Arkansas-Fort Smith last year, and we did the same thing this year. I hope that will prepare us for the stretch we've got to open the season."

Arkansas returns six players with significant playing time a season ago, including preseason All-SEC Second-Team selection Makayla Daniels. The senior from Frederick, Md., posted career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and minutes-per-game last year.

Neighbors said he is excited to add two players who are over 6-foot tall into the mix. Redshirt freshman forward Maryam Dauda (6-4), a five-star recruit from Bentonville who sat out last year due to injury, will play her first game in a Razorback uniform. Saylor Poffenbarger (6-2) transferred from UConn during the early stages of last season and had to sit the year out.

"They were a pain in my side on the bench over there [last year]," Neighbors said. "Because they were both so eager to play. Not in a bad way, but in a good way. It's fun that they're going to be included [this year] and I think our fans are just going to love them both."

Other impact returners for the Hogs include Samara Spencer, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Erynn Barnum, Rylee Langerman and Emrie Ellis. The Razorbacks also added Syracuse transfer Crissy Carr, who led the Orange in three-pointers made last year.

UAFS is the Razorbacks' final tune-up before traveling to Pine Bluff to face UAPB at 6 p.m. Monday.