UNDER THE RADAR: Gosnell’s Camron Williams

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Gosnell’s Camron Williams.

Class: 2024

Position: Athlete

Size: 5-11, 180 pounds

40- 4.5 seconds

Interest: Most D2 schools in Arkansas

Offer: Southern Illinois

Stats: In nine games this season, 47 catches for 920 yards, 8 touchdowns, 10 rushes for 99 yards, 57 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles

Coach Lewis Earnest:

“He's extremely strong for his size. He has one of the strongest bench presses and squats on the team. He’s a physical player on defense. He’s be hawk.He has seven interceptions and three returned for touchdowns but his hands as a receiver are the best I’ve ever coached. There’s no question about it. He catches anything around him. Bad throws, it doesn’t matter. If it’s close enough around him he’s going to catch.”



