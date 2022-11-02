Woman hit by truck while fleeing police on I-40 in stable condition, troopers say





A woman fleeing from state troopers on foot across Interstate 40 was hit and injured by a truck Tuesday afternoon near West Memphis, an Arkansas State Police spokesman said Wednesday.

Troopers reported spotting a stolen vehicle around 12:10 p.m. It was headed west on I-40 in the West Memphis area and they attempted to pull it over, agency spokesman Bill Sadler said.

After a short vehicle chase, driver 24-year-old Deqarius Lewis and passenger 26-year-old Christianna Moore, both of West Memphis, ditched the vehicle and fled on foot, Sadler said.

Lewis hopped the wall separating the west and eastbound lanes and was able to cross the eastbound lanes safely, but Moore was hit by a commercial truck while crossing the eastbound lanes, Sadler said.

Troopers were able to arrest Lewis, and Moore was taken to a West Memphis hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Sadler said. She was in stable condition late Wednesday afternoon.

Lewis is charged with theft by receiving, reckless driving, speeding and felony fleeing, Sadler said. Officers also served Lewis with a parole revocation warrant at the Crittenden County Detention Center.

Police have not said yet whether Moore will face any charges.