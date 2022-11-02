Woman sues Springdale schools, former administrators; she claims years of abuse by Oesterle

FAYETTEVILLE -- A lawsuit filed Tuesday claims a former assistant principal and the Springdale School District are responsible for a series of instances of sexual harassment, molestation and sexual assault against a teen while she was a student in the district.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville on behalf of Alissa Cawood. The lawsuit names former assistant principal Mark Oesterle, the School District and former principal Joseph Rollins.

Oesterle, 50, was at Har-Ber High School and later at the Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale.

Cawood contends Oesterle took an interest in her when she was 13, asked for her phone number and began messaging her about his private life and issues with his marriage. The lawsuit contends Oesterle's interest was blatant and obvious to the district, administrators, staff, teachers and other students.

Oesterle then began picking Cawood up from school, taking her off campus to eat and taking her home without permission, and nothing was done to stop the inappropriate activity or warn her guardians, according to the suit.

When Cawood was 14 years old, Oesterle's communications became more sexual in nature, according to the lawsuit. She claims Oesterle made sexual innuendos, sent her pictures of his genitalia and groped her repeatedly, often at school.

The lawsuit contends the district and administrators took no action to protect Cawood.

"In choosing not to restrict Oesterle's behavior or punish him, the Springdale School District and its officials, including Principal Rollins, ratified his behavior," according to the lawsuit.

School officials said Tuesday evening they do not comment on pending litigation, and it was not immediately clear whether Oesterle has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The lawsuit claims Cawood's guardian reported the behavior to school officials, including Rollins, but no action was taken to investigate or limit Oesterle's access to Cawood or other girls during the remainder of his time with the district.

Oesterle then began following Cawood, showing up unannounced at her home and job and stalking her on social media, according to the lawsuit.

School staff members also reported Oesterle's behavior, the suit claims.

Oesterle pleaded guilty to sexual assault in Washington County Circuit Court on Sept. 16, 2021. Oesterle had been charged with three counts of sexual assault in connection with allegations he touched the breasts of teen girls in 2015 when he was a high school principal in the Springdale School District. He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault, but that charge included all three victims, according to the Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Oesterle was sentenced to 72 months of probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to have no contact with the girls and to register as a sex offender.

In June 2020, Oesterle was found guilty of misdemeanor harassment in Fayetteville District Court after he was accused of groping a teen girl's breast without her consent at her workplace in December 2018. Oesterle was the Fayetteville School District's executive director of secondary education at that time. He was sentenced to a year in jail and fined $2,000 but had appealed. That case was dismissed after Oesterle pleaded guilty to the felony charge.

In March 2022, Oesterle was arrested and charged in connection with being a registered sex offender on a school campus after he showed up at Central Junior High School on Feb. 9 and at Har-Ber High School on Feb. 12, according to court records. Being a registered sex offender on a school campus is a Class D felony. Oesterle is set for trial in that case Jan. 9 before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

After Oesterle left the district in 2016 for a job in Fayetteville, he continued to sexually abuse Cawood, according to the lawsuit.

In 2017, a teacher sent school officials a picture of Cawood in Oesterle's car as he was picking her up from school, against the wishes of her guardian, the suit claims. The teacher also expressed concern that he was engaging in inappropriate behavior with female students.

Oesterle's abuse continued to escalate in 2017 and 2018, according to the lawsuit.

Oesterle threatened to kill Cawood and her family if she reported him, according to the lawsuit. He also told her no one would believe her if she did, the suit says.

After an incident of public groping at Cawood's job was reported to authorities, Oesterle was criminally charged for his conduct toward Cawood and other minor females. He eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault.

Cawood contends her school performance suffered, she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and she still suffers the effects of the abuse, limiting her career opportunities and college prospects.

Cawood is seeking unspecified damages for emotional suffering, past and future mental anguish, past and future medical expenses, loss of educational benefits and opportunities, loss of employment opportunities and wages and any other damages available under Title IX.

Rollins left the principal's position in 2018 for a job in the district's central office. He then left the district entirely later that same year.

Mark Oesterle







What is Title IX?

Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 is a federal law that states: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” Title IX eliminates sex-based discrimination to ensure all students — both male and female — have access and equality in education. It offers a wide range of protections from athletics and admission to housing and sexual harassment.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette







