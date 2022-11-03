Sections
2 people killed in crash on I-49 near Rogers

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:07 a.m.

Two people died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 49 near Rogers, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Sherry Ahart, 63, of Pineville, Mo., and Mildred Chapman, 80, of Bella Vista, were in a 2009 Honda Civic on the right shoulder of I-49 just before 3:45 p.m. when Ahart, who was driving, attempted to cross three lanes of traffic to get to the left shoulder of the road.

While crossing, the Honda was hit on the front driver's side by a 2008 Acura RDX, fatally injuring Ahart and Chapman.

The trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather and the road were dry at the time.

