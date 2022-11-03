$2M Powerball ticket sold in Wooster, jackpot prize unclaimed

A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at a gas station in Wooster for Wednesday night’s drawing, still leaving the chance for someone to hit the jackpot and win over $1 billion, according to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60 with the Powerball being 23.

The release states that the winner who bought his ticket at H&M Food Mart, 29 Patton Road, matched the five white balls but didn't have the Powerball number. His $1 million prize was doubled because he purchased the Power Play for an additional $1.

The gas station will receive a 1% commission of $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Because there was no jackpot winner, Saturday night's drawing is expected to be for $1.5 billion, which is the second largest jackpot ever for the game. This prize trails behind the $1.586 billion jackpot that was hit on Jan. 31, 2016. The release says the estimated cash value for Saturday’s jackpot is $745.9 million.

According to the release, there were two other $2 million winners and 16 people who won $1 million.

In Arkansas, 36,825 winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night’s drawing, including a ticket sold in Wilmot that is worth $100,000. So far, prizes won in the state total $2,361,347, with 20,427 winners multiplying their prizes with the $1 Power Play.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $119 million, and the LOTTO drawing for Saturday night is up to $589,000. The Natural State Jackpot stands at $120,000 for Thursday night’s drawing, according to the release.

For more information on odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.