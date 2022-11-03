A mighty wind

"I'll make oil companies like Exxon pay a tax on their windfall profits, and we'll use the money to help families pay for their skyrocketing energy costs and other bills."

The politician of some note thought he had a winning strategy on the matter. The politician of some note saw the polls, and Americans were not happy about the price of gasoline. The politician of some note knew if he tapped into that anger, he could make it an issue, and put the opposition on the defensive. The politician of some note knew the importance of the upcoming election, and these kinds of issues moved the needle for voters.

The politician quoted above was candidate Barack Obama in 2008.

Windfall taxes are nothing new, especially among Democrats. Hillary Clinton said the following that same year/election season, during an interview: "Now look. What it means is that the oil companies have made out like bandits. We all know that, right? And there is no basis for them to have these huge profits. They're not inventing anything new."

You didn't build that, in other words.

The politician this year is different, but his ideas are the same. President Biden made the papers this week by ripping the oil companies, and accused them of "war profiteering." And he threatened to push a never-never windfall tax.

Never-never because this Congress will never pass it. But that doesn't matter when the president needs good press and an election is coming up. So to the TelePrompTer he went.

"It's time for these companies to stop war profiteering, meet their responsibilities in this country, and give the American people a break and still do very well."

And his solution is a windfall tax: "Oil companies' record profits today are not because of doing something new or innovative. Their profits are a windfall of war, a windfall for the brutal conflict that's ravaging Ukraine and hurting tens of millions of people around the globe."

Just what the doctor ordered, eh? Tax something to make it cheaper.

To put this windfall in perspective, Exxon, the largest and often the favorite target, had net income of $23.04 billion in 2021, but a net loss of $22.44 billion in 2020. Someone needs to remind these politicians that the world price of oil has more to do with their profits than anything else.

Oil prices are set on the world market. To reduce the price of gasoline, you have to affect supply or demand or both. Right now, the demand in this economy is high. The administration, however, could affect supply by changing its pipeline policies. (See Keystone XL.) But the president would rather complain than solve.

Let's ask: What would be the magic number that would turn reasonable profits into a "windfall"? What would the number be so that everything above it is unreasonable? Who would select that number? We're not sure what the amount would have to be, but we are sure of this: The number would be arbitrary.

And if it reduced the profits of Big Oil--that is, if the companies didn't just increase gasoline prices for the rest of us--who would be hurt? Besides all of us with 401(k) plans that have investments in the oil industry. Or better have. And almost all those public retirement plans that definitely have those investments, too.

But the oil companies won't just "eat" the loss. They'll pass it on to the rest of us. As companies always do.

Then certain parties in Washington can complain about the high price of gasoline again, and roll out the TelePrompTer for another go.

For those who'd rather solve these problems, and avoid poor policy choices that would only make matters worse, we'd suggest reading up on The Crude Oil Windfall Profit Tax Act of 1980, which has been described as one of "the most poorly designed measures of its kind." (Washington Post opinion column by Professor Ajay Mehrotra of Northwestern University.)

The Crude Oil Windfall Profit, etc. etc. of 1980 was signed by a president named Carter. Is the current occupant of the White House really looking to that administration for economic and oil policy pointers?