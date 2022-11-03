Area Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUPS

Boys

Bergman 95, Haas Hall-Bentonville 34

Bergman jumped out to a 25-9 first-quarter lead and raced to a nonconference victory Tuesday night at home over Haas-Hall Bentonville.

Walker Patton had 20 points for the Panthers (4-0), who led 51-19 at halftime and 83-29 after three quarters. Kaden Ponder barely missed a double-double with 16 points and 9 rebounds, while Brayden Oleson chipped in 10 points.

Greers Ferry West Side 90, Valley Springs 84 (OT)

West Side outscored Valley Springs 9-3 in overtime to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.

Maddax Johnson had 23 points to lead four players in double figures for Valley Springs (4-1), which led 30-23 after the first quarter but had to outscore West Side 21-17 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 81 and send it into overtime.

Levi Carey was a close second with 21, followed by Keyton Carnahan with 15 and Kaden Horn with 14.

Kingston 53, Cotter 36

Kingston outscored Cotter 21-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away and claim a road victory.

Chism Floyd had 20 points and Canton Clark added 14 for the Yellowjackets (3-1), who led 13-9 after one quarter and slowly extended it to 22-17 at halftime and 32-25 through three quarters.

Ozark Catholic 87, Haas Hall-Rogers 60

Perrin Lunsford scored 22 points as Ozark Catholic improved to 8-0 with a victory over Haas Hall-Rogers.

The Griffins went on a 26-14 run in the second quarter and stretched a three-point lead into a 49-34 margin at halftime. Ozark Catholic then went on a 30-15 run in the third quarter and stretched its lead out to 74-49.

Jackson Holmes added 20 points for the Griffins. Zack Kublanov led Haas Hall-Rogers with 30 points while Max Kublanov added 23.