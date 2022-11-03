The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.
PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 2, 2022
CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON
CR-22-20. Jacorey Green v. State of Arkansas, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.
JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER
CV-21-323. Keith Dixon v. Holly Dixon and Tyler Van Dyke, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.
JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN
CV-22-129. Anita Farfan v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Van Buren County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.
JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN
CR-21-576. Travis Parks v. State of Arkansas, from Polk County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.
JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER
CV-20-310. First National Bank of Izard County v. Old Republic National Title Insurance Company, from Izard County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.
JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON
CV-21-529. Dan Baird v. Celina Baird (now Stelly), from White County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.
JUDGE MIKE MURPHY
CV-21-444. Kathryn Sue Evans v. Little Rock School District, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.
JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN
CR-22-159. Kevin Dale Brady v. State of Arkansas, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.
JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT
CV-21-446. Ben Rush and Joanne Rush v. Lynne Davis Family Limited Partnership; and Adannac Family Properties, LLC, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.