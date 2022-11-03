The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 2, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-22-20. Jacorey Green v. State of Arkansas, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-323. Keith Dixon v. Holly Dixon and Tyler Van Dyke, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-22-129. Anita Farfan v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Van Buren County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-21-576. Travis Parks v. State of Arkansas, from Polk County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-20-310. First National Bank of Izard County v. Old Republic National Title Insurance Company, from Izard County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-21-529. Dan Baird v. Celina Baird (now Stelly), from White County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-21-444. Kathryn Sue Evans v. Little Rock School District, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-22-159. Kevin Dale Brady v. State of Arkansas, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-21-446. Ben Rush and Joanne Rush v. Lynne Davis Family Limited Partnership; and Adannac Family Properties, LLC, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.