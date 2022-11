Gassville, circa 1912: E.E. Dry, "Dada Dry's brother," was dressed in likely his best suit, complete with vest, and posed with his sleek horse. The occasion is unknown, but we can speculate he was either headed to church — or perhaps calling upon a young lady. E.E. Dry was born in 1895, and died in 1914 of a lymphatic disease. He was buried in Gassville in Baxter County.

