BASKETBALL

ASU men roll in exhibition

Arkansas State 79, Voorhees 56

A 14-3 run over nearly nine minutes cracked things open for Arkansas State as the Red Wolves led by double digits throughout the second half during a 79-56 exhibition victory over Voorhees on Wednesday night at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Three players scored at least 12 points for ASU, led by Omar El-Sheikh -- the Division II transfer finished with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added nine rebounds. Markise Davis (14) and Terrance Ford Jr. (12) joined El-Sheikh in double figures. Jonesboro native Avery Felts made 3 three-pointers and finished with 9 points and 6 rebounds in a team-high 30 minutes.

The Red Wolves converted 17 Voorhees turnovers into 18 points and finished with 12 steals.