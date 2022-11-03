Arkansas women get balanced effort





FAYETTEVILLE -- Five players scored in double figures for the University of Arkansas women as the Razorbacks knocked off Arkansas-Fort Smith 92-62 in an exhibition game Wednesday night at Walton Arena.

Makayla Daniels led the Razorbacks with 21 points and nine rebounds. Senior forward Erynn Barnum notched had 14 points and 11 boards, while Jersey Wolfenbarger (17), Samara Spencer (15) and Maryam Dauda (13) joined Daniels and Barnum with 10 or more points.

"The shot distribution looks really good," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "I want to see a number of our kids in double figures with shot attempts."

The Razorbacks raced ahead to a 34-16 lead after the first quarter, shooting 50% from the floor, but then cooled off. UAFS outscored Arkansas by two points in the second quarter and trailed 48-32 at the break.

"I think it was pace," Neighbors said of what changed between the quarters, "I'm not going to blame it on conditioning yet. [Strength and Conditioning Coach] Tyler [Beckman] does a great job with us."

The team shot 46 free throws but only converted 25 (54%). It's an area Neighbors said his team will work on.

"We had a really unfocused free-throw shooting day," he said. "And I let it go, and I'm sure that won't happen again. There was a little groan in the locker room [after the game]. We'll be a little more focused when we practice free throws. We got there plenty of times, but we left 21 points out there. We can't do that when our conference and non-conference seasons get started."

He said nerves may have contributed to some of the shooting woes from the stripe.

"First-game jitters," Neighbors said. "I wrote a little note to each one of our players. A lot of first things. A lot of first times for kids putting the jersey on, a lot of first times for playing in front of crowd, just a lot of first times ... There [were] a lot of nerves. I was pleasantly surprised our kids were nervous because that means it's important to them."

Arkansas outscored the Lions by 14 in the second half en route to a 30-point win. The Razorbacks never trailed, and the final margin was the team's largest lead.

UAFS was led by guard Aaliyah Prince, who put up a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds. She had a game-high in rebounds, all of which were all defensive, despite being 5-8.

"I told her in the handshake line if she doesn't do that to everybody the rest of the year, I'm gonna come down there and get her," Neighbors said of Prince. "She was very impressive. We had as hard of a time guarding her as anybody we have guarded in the SEC ...1 3 rebounds, that's defensive rebounds, that's effort."

The game did not count on either team's official record. It was the second-straight year the two programs have played an exhibition game, as Arkansas won 114-55 in 2021.

Arkansas begins its season at 6 p.m. Monday at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.





Arkansas guard Makayla Daniels (left) pulls down a rebound against Arkansas-Fort Smith guard Aaliyah Prince (top) in the first half Wednesday night at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Daniels scored a game-high 21 points in the Razorbacks’ 92-62 exhibition win. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





