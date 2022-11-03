Arkansas worth another look for highly recruited prospect

A junior football prospect will get another look at Arkansas when he visits for the Liberty game on Saturday.

Cornerback Ondre Evans, 6-0 and 170 pounds of Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy, attended an Arkansas camp in June and was able to see some of what the Razorbacks have to offer.

“I looked around where the players hang out — the little chill area — and I looked at the locker room, but that’s about it really,” Evans said. “It’s pretty nice there. The players are real cool. Some of the players were there. They were real cool and coaches. I love the coaches.”

Evans said he communicates with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman.

“I really like him,” Evans said of Bowman. ”When I first got there he worked me out...separately at corner. I’m pretty new to it, but he worked me out and I looked real good. So I like talking to him and he stays in touch real well with my parents and (me).”

He has 16 scholarship offers form schools like Arkansas, Tennessee, Michigan, Ole Miss, North Carolina State, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and others.

Evans has 18 catches for 221 yards at receiver, and 25 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup and 1 forced fumble on defense this season. On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit.

He showed out at a North Carolina State camp over the summer by recording 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.07 seconds in the pro-agility shuttle and leaping 9-11 in the broad jump.

He’s looking forward to experiencing Arkansas’ game atmosphere on Saturday.

“I don’t think I’ll have time to visit the school, like really look around the campus and stuff," he said, "so just see how the game goes and see how the coaches react.”

Evans, who recorded 10.89 seconds in the 100 meters in last spring despite being hampered by an ankle injury, embraces playing in the secondary on the next level.

“Playing at corner, just knowing the receiver is always (coming) at you and they might try and take a shot at your side sometimes, it’s truly interesting,” Evans said. “It’s really fun. But I’m truly not worried about getting beat deep; that’s the fun part. There’s no way I get beat deep. I’m too fast. That’s how I feel like.”

He said Arkansas is in the mix for his services.

“I’d say they’re pretty high on the list,” he said. “Like if I had a top three, they would be in that list.”



