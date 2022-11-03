‘Be Pro Be Proud’ a hit outside state

Arkansas' Be Pro Be Proud mobile jobs-training workshop parked in a target-rich environment Wednesday: a career expo in Little Rock attracting thousands of high school students seeking future employment options.

The mobile unit offers hands-on experience to promote careers in skilled trades, and the initiative, developed in Arkansas, has become a popular export. The jobs program is now used in four other states, North Carolina being the latest to sign up and Texas on schedule to join soon.

"It is our baby, and we sell it to the other states," said Randy Zook, president and chief executive officer of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas. "They buy the rights to use the graphics and the website and the collateral that we've developed."

The effort is geared to help middle school students and high school students identify opportunities that don't require a college degree but offer long-term careers with well-paying jobs. Students, parents and career and technical educators learn about skilled trades that include the construction, manufacturing, transportation and utility industries.

"There's a whole range of industry groups and associations that see an opportunity in this," Zook said.

In North Carolina, two mobile training vehicles will be used by the state's home builders association to spark student interest in the industry.

"We wanted to find out where we fit with young people and educating them on all the different professional trades that are out there," said Tim Minton, executive vice president of the North Carolina group.

Trucks are up and running already after his state agreed to become involved in March. "For us it was a no-brainer to become involved as quickly as possible," Minton said. "I've been involved in the real estate construction business for more than 30 years and I've never seen something that our members have been this excited about."

Easy implementation that takes advantage of collateral and marketing pieces already developed by Arkansas were influencing factors, according to Minton.

"We get the benefit of what they've already experienced so we don't have to go through the learning curves," he said. "That gave us a lot of comfort going into this and building million-dollar trucks -- having them work alongside us made a big difference."

Mobile units can cost upwards of $1.5 million to customize and install equipment, with operating costs reaching another $500,000 annually, Zook said.

In Arkansas, state career education officials in 2019 began a concerted effort to enhance career technical education and align more with industry needs for workers. The mobile training centers have been integral to those efforts, which quickly led to development of 12 new job-training and development programs, according to Cody Waits, director of the state Office of Skills Development

Be Pro Be Proud builds awareness that leads to career training and development in skilled trades for students across Arkansas, Waits said.

"It just changes the level of interest, awareness and commitment, not only from counselors and teachers, but it exposes students to careers they never once saw themselves in," Waits said. "Having the ability to expose students to different careers and training is changing the perception of those careers."

Since Be Pro Be Proud started in 2015, the state leveraged the opportunity to expand apprenticeship programs. Participation has increased by 128% since then. "That all aligns with the Be Pro Be Proud mission, which has been a factor in terms of the increases we have seen," Waits added.

In addition to North Carolina, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina and Tennessee all contract with the Arkansas chamber on the initiative. Arkansas is awaiting arrival of a second mobile training unit to expand outreach.

"The real message is there are thousands of opportunities in the U.S. economy and the Arkansas economy that you can pursue and be highly successful and they don't require a baccalaureate degree," Zook said. "They require post-secondary training or study but not a four-year degree. You can be up and running with a job in most of these career fields inside of six months."

Mobile workshops in Arkansas have made more than 837 stops reaching 138,016 students at middle schools, high schools, two-year colleges, fairs and festivals, rural community events, job fairs and businesses.