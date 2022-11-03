Biden pre-election speech sees democracy imperiled

WASHINGTON -- Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week's midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous "ultra MAGA" election disruptors who are trying to "succeed where they failed" in subverting the 2020 elections.

This is no time to stand aside, he declared. "Silence is complicity."

After weeks of reassuring talk about America's economy and inflation, Biden turned to a darker, more urgent message, declaring in the final days of midterm election voting that the nation's system of governance is under threat from former President Donald Trump's election-denial and the violence Biden said it inspires.

"As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America, for governor, Congress, attorney general, secretary of state, who won't commit, they will not commit to accepting the results of the elections that they're running in," Biden said, flanked by a series of flags in the capital's train station. "This is the path to chaos in America. It's unprecedented. It's unlawful. And it's un-American."

The president singled out "ultra MAGA" Republicans -- a reference to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan -- calling them a minority but "driving force" of the Republican Party.

Pointing in particular to last Friday's attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Biden said that Trump's claims about a stolen election have "fueled the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years."

"There's an alarming rise in the number of people in this country condoning political violence or simply remaining silent," Biden added. "In our bones we know democracy is at risk, but we also know this: It's in our power to preserve our democracy."

The president's speech -- focused squarely on the rite of voting and the counting of that vote -- amounted to a plea for Americans to step back from the inflamed rhetoric that has heightened fears of political violence and challenges to the integrity of the elections. Biden was straddling two roles, speaking as both a president defending the pillars of democracy and a Democrat trying to boost his party's prospects against Republicans.

This will be "the first election since the events of Jan. 6, when the armed, angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol," he said. "I wish, I wish I could say the assault on our democracy ended that day. But I cannot."

"This is no ordinary year," he added. "So I ask you to think long and hard about the moment we are in. In a typical year, we're often not faced with the question of whether the vote we cast will preserve democracy or put us at risk. But this year we are."

He called out the hundreds of candidates who have denied the 2020 election result and now refuse to commit to accepting the results of the coming midterms.

"This driving force is trying to succeed where they failed in 2020 to suppress the rights of voters and subvert the electoral system itself," Biden said.

"That is the path to chaos in America. It's unprecedented. It's unlawful. And it is un-American."

Biden also expressed concern about Republican tactics that might intimidate voters in the name of election monitoring. A federal judge in Arizona this week restricted a group that had been planning to operate near polling places from taking photos of voters, openly carrying firearms and posting information about voters online.

The president cited among other examples Trump's efforts days before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to pressure Georgia's Republican secretary of state to "find" him enough votes to reverse the outcome of the election in that state. Such tactics, Biden said, gave rise to political violence and intimidation of election officials.

"This intimidation, this violence against Democrats, Republicans and nonpartisan officials just doing their jobs are the consequence of lies told for power and profit, lies of conspiracy and malice, lies repeated over and over to generate a cycle of anger, hate, vitriol and even violence," Biden said. "In this moment, we have to confront those lies with the truth. The very future of our nation depends on it."

The speech came days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home in the worst recent example of the political violence that burst forth with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol and has continued with alarming, though less-spectacular incidents.

Election workers nationwide have questioned whether to go back to work following increased intimidation and harassment ahead of Election Day. At least five people have been charged with federal crimes for harassing workers as early voting has gotten underway.

Reports of people watching ballot boxes in Arizona, sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests, have raised serious concerns about voter intimidation. Election officials nationwide are bracing for confrontations at polling sites. A flood of conspiracy theorists have signed up to work as partisan poll watchers.

"We must, with one overwhelming unified voice, speak as a country and say there's no place, no place for voter intimidation or political violence in America, whether it's directed at Democrats or Republicans," he said. "No place, period. No place, ever."

Emphasizing that it is the first federal election since the Capitol riot and Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Biden called on voters to reject candidates who have denied the results of the vote, which even Trump's own administration declared to be free of any widespread fraud or interference.

Biden asked voters to "think long and hard about the moment we are in."

"I hope you'll make the future of our democracy an important part of your decision to vote and how you vote," Biden added, asking Americans to consider whether the candidates they are supporting would respect the will of the people and accept the outcome of their election.

"The answer to that question is vital and in my opinion it should be decisive," he said.

Biden also aimed to get ahead of conspiracy theories about the ongoing vote, saying Americans were voting early, by mail and by absentee ballot and it would take time to tally them "in a legal and orderly manner." Major changes in voting in 2020 because of the pandemic prompted more early voting and mail-in voting and saw record turnout. It took five days before the results of the 2020 presidential election were final.

"It is important for citizens to be patient," Biden said.

Some Republicans sharply criticized Biden's remarks. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who stands to be speaker of the House if the GOP retakes control of the chamber, tweeted, "President Biden is trying to divide and deflect at a time when America needs to unite -- because he can't talk about his policies that have driven up the cost of living. The American people aren't buying it."

Biden delivered his remarks from Washington's Union Station, blocks from the U.S. Capitol, just six days before polls close on Nov. 8 and as more than 27 million Americans have already cast their ballots.

While Democrats largely agree with the argument in Biden's speech, not every Democrat thought it was helpful to make the address when candidates are trying to distance themselves from Biden, whose approval ratings are in the mid-40s, and voters in polls are focused on issues like inflation as well as immigration, crime and abortion.

"Issues of democracy are hugely important at this moment and in next week's election. Totally appropriate for @POTUS to address them," David Axelrod, the former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, wrote on Twitter. "Still, as a matter of practical politics, I doubt many Ds in marginal races are eager for him to be on TV tonight."

Republicans once again asserted that in criticizing them for election denial, Biden was himself being divisive instead of the uniter he promised to be. "Desperate and dishonest," the Republican National Committee said in a statement without waiting for the speech to be delivered. "Joe Biden promised unity but has instead demonized and smeared Americans, while making life more expensive for all."

Before the speech, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said he's reviewed the attack on Pelosi's husband and believes today's political climate calls for more resources and better security for members of Congress after a massive increase in threats to lawmakers following the Capitol riot. He also made a rare call to stop the rancorous conspiracy talk that has swirled around the attack.

"Our brave men and women are working around the clock to meet this urgent mission during this divisive time," he said in a statement. "In the meantime, a significant change that will have an immediate impact will be for people across our country to lower the temperature on political rhetoric before it's too late."

Biden last delivered a prime-time speech on what he called the "continued battle for the soul of the nation" on Sept. 1 outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, in which he condemned the "MAGA forces" of Trump and his adherents as a threat to America's system of government.

The new remarks come as hundreds of candidates who have denied the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election are on ballots across the country, with many poised to be elected to critical roles overseeing elections.

The Justice Department has said multiple divisions of the sprawling law enforcement agency will be working to ensure the voting process operates safely and smoothly across the country.

The department's Civil Rights Division, which is charged with enforcing laws relating to voting rights, has said it will monitor the voting process across the country to ensure jurisdictions are complying with federal voting laws.

The department has not said how many people it will dispatch or where they would send them. On Election Day 2020, it sent monitors to 44 jurisdictions, including Gwinnett County in Georgia, Broward County in Florida and Fairfax County in Virginia.

In contrast to the September remarks, which drew criticism from some corners for being paid for by taxpayers, Biden's Wednesday night speech was hosted by the Democratic National Committee.

Many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy. An October poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that just 9% of adults think democracy is working "extremely" or "very well," while 52% say it's not working well.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Colleen Long and Seung Min Kim of The Associated Press, Peter Baker of The New York Times and by Rosalind S. Helderman, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Emma Brown, Amy Gardner, Colby Itkowitz, Annie Linskey, Patrick Marley, Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Maria Sacchetti and Annabelle Timsit of The Washington Post.

