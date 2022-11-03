Bolsonaro appears to accept loss at polls

RIO DE JANEIRO -- In the run-up to Brazil's presidential election, many feared a narrow result would be contested and spell the death knell for Latin America's largest democracy.

So far, however, the worst fears have been averted, despite a nail-biting victory for former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, and ongoing protests by some of Bolsonaro's supporters across the country.

The conservative leader's allies quickly recognized da Silva's victory, the military stayed in the barracks and vigilant world leaders swooped in to offer support for da Silva and nip in the bud even the thought of anything resembling the Jan. 6 insurrection that overtook the U.S. Capitol.

"All of Bolsonaro's escape valves were shut off," said Brian Winter, a longtime Brazil expert and vice president of the New York-based Council of the Americas. "He was prevailed upon from all sides not to contest the results and burn down the house on his way out."

Although Bolsonaro has refused to congratulate da Silva, Brazil's institutions generally seem to have held up.

Bolsonaro gave a video statement Wednesday calling for an end to the protests by his supporters. "I know you're upset. I'm just as sad and upset as you are. But we have to keep our heads straight," he said. "Closing roads in Brazil jeopardizes people's right to come and go."

That leaves a more vexing challenge: how the 77-year-old da Silva, universally known as Lula, unites a deeply divided country, rights a wobbly economy and delivers on the outsize expectations spurred by his return to power.

One thing is clear, if anyone can do it, it's the charismatic da Silva -- whose political skills are admired even by his detractors.

"That's what we need, someone not only who can address inequality but also inspire our emotions and ideas," said Marcelo Neri, director of the Getulio Vargas Foundation's social policy center and a former Strategic Affairs Minister for da Silva's handpicked successor, Dilma Rousseff.

In many ways, the conservative movement Bolsonaro helped ignite -- if not the politician himself -- has emerged stronger from the vote, Winter said. His allies were elected as governors in several key states and his Liberal Party has become the largest in Congress, curtailing da Silva's ability to advance his own agenda after a decade-long malaise that has left millions of Brazilians hungrier than when da Silva last held office in 2010.

What's more, Brazil's demographics seem to favor Bolsonaro's aggressive brand of identity politics -- including an anti-LGBTQ agenda and hostility to environmentalists.

Thousands of Bolsonaro's supporters thronged a regional army headquarters in Rio on Wednesday, demanding that the military step in and keep him in power. Others showed up at military installations in Sao Paulo, Santa Catarina and the capital of Brasilia. Meanwhile, truckers maintained about 150 roadblocks across the country to protest Bolsonaro's loss, despite the Supreme Court's orders to law enforcement to dismantle them.

At one of the road blockades held by truck drivers in the interior of Sao Paulo state, a car drove into the crowd and injured several, including children and members of the police.

A supporter of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slips on a rain soaked pavement as he continues to chant slogans surrounded by truckers loyal to outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro blocking a highway, in Itaborai, Rio de Janerio state, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Truckers supportive of Bolsonaro blocked hundreds of roads early Tuesday to protest his election loss to Lula da Silva. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



Truckers supportive of President Jair Bolsonaro block a highway to protest his run-off election loss to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Embu das Artes, outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives to speak from his official residence of Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, the leader's first public comments since losing the Oct. 30 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

