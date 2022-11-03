Books are back for fall with the Friends of the Bentonville Library sale

BENTONVILLE -- The Friends of the Bentonville Library will host its semiannual fall book sale today through Saturday.

The sale will be held at the library's Rotary Conference Room and Walmart Community Room at 405 S. Main St., according to a news release.

The first day of the sale will be a members' preview. From 5 to 7:30 p.m. today, Friends members will receive early access to books in both rooms. Memberships can be purchased at the door. Memberships are $10 a year for individuals and $25 per year for families, according to the release.

The sale is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Patrons can use cash or card, with a small up-charge, throughout the sale, according to the release.

Books for children and adults will be available. Various genres will be for sale, and prices will be 50 cents for softcover books and $1 for hardcovers. Specialty books will be priced as marked. New inventory will be added each day, according to the release.