Boulley talks ‘Firekeeper’s Daughter’ for UA event

When Angeline Boulley was a senior in high school in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., her best friend was going to a different school nearby and told her about a new guy who she thought would be just her type.

"I will admit, I had a type," Boulley said from the stage at the David and Barbara Pryor Center in Fayetteville last week. "Brawny. Intellectual. That was my unicorn."

Being "dateless and intrigued," Boulley told her friend that she was ready to be set up. A few weeks later, when she followed up, her friend had changed her mind, saying "he only hangs out with the hard-core partiers," Boulley recalls. "And as they would say now, that wasn't on brand for me."

A month before graduation, her best friend delivered alarming news of a drug bust. The guy she very nearly set Boulley up with? He was an undercover cop who had been sent to their small town to find out who the suppliers were.

Boulley was a self-described romantic -- a dreamy heart with an overactive imagination whose response was to think "'What if we had met and liked each other?' 'What if he needed my help?' And then I was like 'Why would some undercover drug investigation need the help of an ordinary 18-year-old Ojibwe girl?' For some reason that spark of an idea stayed with me."

It stayed with Angeline Boulley for decades, in fact. About 36 years after, she published "Firekeeper's Daughter," about 18-year-old Daunis Fontaine, a whip-smart, science-minded Indigenous girl who sees her best friend murdered shortly before beginning college. Fontaine becomes a confidential informant in an FBI investigation to help bring down the drug dealers responsible for a lot of young deaths in her community.

"Firekeeper's Daughter" was published in March 2021 and debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller List. Since then, the young adult novel has been on it a total of 31 weeks. The work was named the Michael L. Printz Award winner for excellence in young adult literature and the William C. Morris Award winner for best debut young adult literature, among many other honors from Goodreads, Barnes & Noble and American Indian Youth Literature.

"Firekeeper's Daughter" got further acclaim when it became a Reese Witherspoon Book Club selection and was promoted by Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine. The story will soon be adapted for Netflix by Higher Ground Productions, a company owned by former President Barack and Michelle Obama.

The book was selected as this year's pick for the One Book, One Community event, during which many University of Arkansas students and residents of Northwest Arkansas read the same book in anticipation of meeting the author. Boulley came to Fayetteville on Oct. 26 to discuss her journey in the making of "Firekeeper's Daughter."

Standing on stage, Angeline Boulley said she can't pretend or feign indifference to her debut on the New York Times Bestseller list. Not only was her book advance the highest advance paid to a young adult author that year, it was the highest advance any Native author had gotten, she said.

"If my book had not performed to expectations, it would be a very long time before another unknown Native author got that kind of a deal from a big five publisher," Boulley said. "That's the reality of publishing. When you're from an underrepresented community, you get one time at bat, and if you don't get off base, it's going to hurt the other Indigenous authors in the dugout who are trying."

That's one of the biggest reasons Boulley is glad for her book's success. Her experience over the last year and a half has shown her that a story about an Ojibwe girl in a tribal community in upper Michigan can resonate with people all over the world -- and be a commercial success. It gives younger generations a chance to see Indigenous characters portrayed in books written by Indigenous authors, something that Boulley herself didn't really have.

Like her main character Daunis, Boulley came from a family with Native and non-Native members. Her father is Ojibwe, her mother is non-Native, and like Daunis, she had a non-Native grandmother who didn't care for Native Americans at all.

Boulley went to the local library religiously, but it wasn't until she was a teenager that she found a book with a Native American character in it, "Stranger with My Face" by Lois Duncan.

"I was so excited to read this book," Boulley said. But when she opened it, it had hokey stereotypes: a beautiful Indian maiden, who was of course the chief's daughter, falls in love with a white guy with a pickup truck, and has twins. One is evil, and one is good.

"When I got done reading it, I didn't feel as good as I thought I would, and I didn't have the words to explain why. But now I know that it's because I didn't feel represented in that story," she said.

Boulley referenced an essay by Dr. Rudine Sims Bishop that explains children's books as "mirrors, windows and sliding glass doors," since they can reflect our experiences, allow us to see into someone else's life or experience something very different from our own. But if hardly any books were written about Native children's lives, that leaves quite a gap, both for their own experience and for others to understand more about their culture and lives, too.

The Cooperative Children's Book Collective at the University of Wisconsin at Madison has been tracking books published by Native Americans for children and teens each year. When they began the records in 2002, there were 64 books that featured a Native main character, but only six of those books were written by a Native author.

"So it was nine times out of 10 more likely that the person writing the book about Native Americans wasn't Native," Boulley said.

Producing work about Indigenous characters is not as simple as the "mirrors, windows and sliding glass doors" model because, Boulley said, some windows need curtains to protect sensitive knowledge that not everyone has a right to learning. In the scheme of things, it makes Indigenous authors less likely to overshare or to write about information that culturally many think should not be included. She found expression for that through Dr. Debbie Reese's blogspot, American Indians in Children's Literature.

Boulley's personal choices around what to share of her culture started with an acknowledgement that she would not write about ceremony, since only those present and involved should be privy to what goes on there. She didn't count herself authorized to share about the rituals surrounding it, so she came up with a couple of phrases to allow herself to write without overstepping those bounds.

"I had this mantra while I was writing," Boulley said. That I "write to preserve my culture. I write freely, whatever I want. But I edit to protect (it)."

Repeating that to herself helped Boulley think clearly about what Indigenous knowledge and information the story needed. She reflected on her years growing up and how that differed from her cousins' experiences on Sugar Island, about an hour away.

"What people thought of Native Americans is what they thought of the Boulley family," she said, because they were the only native family there.

With hard-working parents who volunteered in the community, siblings who played sports and made good grades and her skin light enough that she could either choose to disclose that she was Indigenous or choose not to, Boulley said her positive upbringing of being Native American had something to do with privilege. But her darker-skinned cousins didn't have the same advantage.

"I realized that my view of being native was very different from my cousins," Boulley said. "They experienced a lot of things I didn't. And for as much as I feel slighted by people saying (foul things), they were followed in stores ... and they couldn't escape their identity."

The character Daunis and her friends and family members similarly encounter those differing experiences of the same situations. As Angeline Boulley moved into her career as a tribal education director, often a liaison in school systems between tribes and families, she saw more of those unfair scenarios based on cultural identity and skin color. She wanted to improve the local school systems to do a better job of teaching about Native Americans, because it would benefit all students. That too shaped her writing "Firekeeper's Daughter."

The storyline follows a traditional style called the "hero's journey," in which an average person gets a call to adventure and is guided by a wise mentor through a series of trials and tribulations before facing a final adversary in their quest. When they return to the ordinary world, they're forever changed by what happened, she said.

But Boulley included an additional structuring to her tale that helped shape the cultural knowledge that pervades most of the book, making it unique, compelling and educational all at once. Shortly after becoming familiar with the hero's journey, Boulley saw the Ojibwe medicine wheel, which has four quadrants. It was her "eureka!" moment.

"Seeing it that way, I thought 'Wait, I can put these over each other and tell the hero's journey using the medicine wheel as a cultural framework from an Indigenous young woman's perspective," she said. "And her journey will include teachings that follow the medicine wheel."

Boulley had the form nailed down. After 10 years of writing draft after draft, she pitched her story on Twitter as a part of a diverse voices pitch. The idea was to make your elevator pitch in a tweet, using hashtags to specify its genre and other details. Boulley pitched it as Indigenous Veronica Mars. She had 16 agents like the tweet, an act that's considered an invitation to query, then 20 editors who said they were very interested in it.

"My experience was the opposite of 'Hurry up and wait,'" she said. "It was a roller coaster with a very, very long buildup, the kind where you're in that front cart, you're at the top, but you keep hearing that clink, clink, and once it takes off, it's a wild ride."

