City of Little Rock asks judge to add Think Rubix to open-records suit filed by ‘Blue Hog Report’ author

Attorneys for the city of Little Rock have asked a judge to add the public-affairs firm Think Rubix as a third-party defendant to an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed against the city by local blogger and attorney Matthew Campbell.

The motion was filed Tuesday by Alan W. Jones, a deputy city attorney.

Campbell, the author of the "Blue Hog Report," filed his records-act appeal on Sept. 22 based on three incomplete requests made to the city.

He then amended the complaint on Oct. 11 to encompass 10 more records requests.

At a hearing last week, Jones acknowledged that the city had failed to provide records to Campbell as required by law.

In the latest motion, attorneys for Little Rock are also asking Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Chip Welch for a partial stay of his recent order filed Oct. 27, which required the city to turn over records in a timely manner, with regard to two of Campbell's records requests until Think Rubix can be served and added to the case.

In his order last week, Welch directed the city to "provide rolling disclosures of documents" at least every two days as the records become available.

[THINK RUBIX: Read the city of Little Rock's motion » arkansasonline.com/113rubix/]

Should the city fail to meet its deadlines, the judge left open the possibility of a show-cause order for Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to face a potential finding of contempt of court.

The city's motion filed Tuesday said that Think Rubix possessed records associated with two of Campbell's requests.

One request asked for any contract or similar agreement for Ashanti to perform at the Robinson Center; the singer was supposed to be LITFest's headline act, but her show was ultimately canceled.

The other request asked for communications regarding sponsorships, artist contracts and other materials.

Campbell "has communicated to the City there is no objection to this Motion," the city's filing said.

According to the motion, Little Rock has requested records related to the case from Think Rubix but has yet to receive them.

The city included as an exhibit an Oct. 26 email from Jones to another attorney, Dan Carter, in which Jones requested that Think Rubix provide various documents as well as all funding collected as part of LITFest that Think Rubix was contractually obligated to have deposited in city accounts.

Jones gave a deadline of 5 p.m. that day, citing the ongoing litigation in circuit court.

The city's motion was first reported by Max Brantley of the Arkansas Times on Wednesday.

Think Rubix did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the motion Wednesday via email.

LITFest was scheduled for Oct. 7-9, but the first-ever festival collapsed just days in advance when City Manager Bruce Moore canceled the contract with Think Rubix on Oct. 3 amid legal concerns expressed by the city attorney.

Earlier this year, Little Rock officials tapped Think Rubix as a contractor to help produce the event in exchange for a $45,000 contract shortly after Scott's former chief of staff Charles Blake went to work for the firm.

The amount fell below the $50,000 threshold that would have required the agreement to get the authorization of the Little Rock Board of Directors.