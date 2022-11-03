Club to take Hope of the Delta as project





The Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club recently met at Hestand Stadium fairgrounds, where the club was hostessing the Home Economics and Horticulture Division of the Southeast District Fair.

Nancy Rosen, special community service project chairman, discussed the Hope of the Delta as a possible community service project for Heart-N-Hands EHC, according to a news release.

She said Hope of the Delta teaches parenting classes for people with children from newborn through toddlers. Women can earn baby bucks and shop at the Mommy Store.

The club voted to make "Supporting the Hope of the Delta" their special community service project for 2022-2023.

Rosen requested that members bring baby lotion to the November meeting.

Delores Kelley, club president, welcomed members and guests to the meeting.

She discussed events that members could attend including two Jefferson County Extension Homemakers fellowship tours and other programs in October.

Other coming events that the club members can look forward to attending include Thursday and Friday (Nov. 3-4) -- the AEHC Craft Retreat at the Ozark Folk Center at Mountain View which started Nov. 2; Dec. 1 -- Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends; and Dec. 13 -- Christmas Council.

The date of the next Heart-N-Hands EHC meeting was changed to Nov. 8 due to Holiday Foods Show which will be held on Nov. 11 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall.

James and Jody Stout are in charge of the event.

Aleta Martin, Joy Thomas, and Mary Ann Kizer, family and consumer sciences agent for Jefferson County, were guests at the meeting.

