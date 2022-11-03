COLUMNIST: NASA study probably won’t find that aliens exist. But we should do this anyway





NASA announced last month that its new panel to study Unidentified Aerial Phenomena--better known as UFOs--was staffed and ready to get working. The panel is impressive, including planetary scientists, astrophysicists, experts from the Federal Aviation Administration, data scientists and a celebrated astronaut.

But what are these scientists supposed to be doing in the contentious domain of UFOs?

This group's nine-month study is unlikely to determine conclusively what these phenomena are. But NASA's pursuit can provide a transparent case study of how science is done on a subject full of unknowns. And the discussion can highlight the remarkable progress being made in the scientific search for life on distant planets.

In 2020, the Department of Defense caused a stir when it released three videos of Navy jets encountering these phenomena. A preliminary and controversial government report released last year claimed the Navy had seen a variety of UAPs and most could not be easily accounted for.

This UFO furor reflects a longer-term cycle of public interest, government attention and eventual lack of clear resolution that's played out many times since the first widely reported UFO sighting in the U.S. in 1947. Back then, the Air Force was concerned that UFOs might be Cold War technology that could be used against us, and the CIA worried that fears of UFOs could be used to drive mass hysteria.

In all these cycles, deeper exploration showed mundane explanations for most sightings. Those few sightings that couldn't be explained rarely had the kinds of data that might support firm conclusions.

So what, if anything, has changed now?

The last few decades have seen a revolution in the science of astrobiology, the study of life in the universe. It was led by the discovery of exoplanets, alien worlds orbiting distant stars. When I began my graduate work in the late 1980s, we did not know if any other star hosted even one planet. Now, thanks to spectacular advances in telescope technology, we know that almost every star in the sky is home to a family of worlds.

Since life needs planets to form and thrive, this knowledge significantly increases the possibilities of life beyond Earth.

It's against this extraordinary progress we've made in our scientific search for life that the new NASA panel should be viewed. Its work can demonstrate how science goes about answering questions, especially ones with such high stakes.

Given the panel's short tenure, its chief job--and the first job of any scientific investigation--will be to ask what kinds of data are available. Are that data up to the task of answering the question posed? If not, what kinds of data are needed, and what kind of effort is required to get it?

This is how science works. NASA's panel can begin to lay out what a rational investigation of UFOs looks like without assumptions about what UFOs are. Is a network of Earth-observing satellites required, or upward-looking ground stations? These are some of the questions it may take on.

I would wager that most scientists--including me--overwhelmingly doubt that UAPs have anything to do with life beyond Earth. But a UAP panel can tackle the subject and demonstrate that most beautiful aspect of science: the ability to withhold judgment in favor of evidence. And it can do so with a broader lens than the Pentagon and congressional investigations, which focus on UAPs as a defense issue.

Adam Frank is an astrophysicist and professor at the University of Rochester.



