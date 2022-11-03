PBHS Class of 1960 to meet

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Thursday at Wright's Ranch House, 6224 Dollarway Road. All 1960 classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to join the group's meeting.

Questions or updates on classmates may be made to Norma Ray at nlrharper@hotmail.com or (870) 535-0303.

Free dental care for veterans set

Free dental care for Pine Bluff veterans will be offered Nov. 10 at the Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc., 1101 S. Tennessee St. The event is part of a state-wide effort hosted by the Arkansas International College of Dentistry and promoted by Operation Stand Down, according to a news release.

Veterans must present discharge papers from the military or DD214 to receive treatment.

All patients will be assigned a specific appointment time and scheduled on a first come, first served basis. The free clinics are also being held at Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, and Little Rock.

Appointment times will be assigned through a coordinated effort with the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and each clinic.

Acute/urgent treatment will be top priority, but other dental needs may be addressed during the event. Veterans are also urged to bring an updated medication list.

Cara J. Jones, DDS, is the Operation Stand Down Pine Bluff facilitator. To schedule an appointment, veterans should contact Gina Chandler, assistant director for veteran services, Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, by email at gina.chandler@arkansas.gov or calling (501) 682-6487.

Lula Mae's gives away Thanksgiving meals

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. is inviting the community to receive free Thanksgiving meals and blessing bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. Meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis. The event is part of the agency's annual Thanksgiving Outreach, according to a news release.

Lula Mae's mission is to serve as a resource to support people with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to sustain a quality, self-sufficient lifestyle while becoming positive contributors to their community and society. Shaneka Hamilton, a social worker, is the executive director. Details: www.lulamaedaycenter.org.

PWA fundraiser tickets on sale

The Progressive Women's Association of White Hall is selling raffle tickets for a handmade quilt and an afghan comforter. The quilt was made by Mary Ann Davis and the afghan by Linda Hurd, and both are PWA members, according to a spokesman. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to their Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship fund.

The raffle tickets are $2 each or three for $5, and can be purchased at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, where the two items are on display. The museum is open Thursday through Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. The raffle winners will be announced after the Veterans Day ceremony at the museum scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 11. Details: Brenda Doucey, Progressive Women's Association member AND White Hall Museum director, (870) 247-9406.

Veterans Day celebration

The White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, will host its annual Veterans Day celebration at 11 a.m. Nov. 11. It is free and open to the public, a spokesman said.

Pine Bluff Arsenal's 40th commander, Col. Tod T. Marchand, will be the guest speaker. Featured performers include the Pine Bluff Community Band and singer Beaver Johnson.

The ceremony will be held outdoors on the museum's grounds and will include live musical performances and inspirational presentations. Details: Brenda Doucey, White Hall Museum director, (870) 247-9406.

Fire ant quarantine expands

The United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service issued a federal order for the expansion of quarantine areas for the existing imported fire ant quarantine areas in Arkansas.

Effective immediately, APHIS is adding these counties to the quarantine areas for imported fire ants: Cross, Franklin, Johnson, Lee, Monroe, St. Francis, and Woodruff, according to a news release.

Imported fire ants are commonly transported by nursery stock, grass sod, hay, and straw. Anyone transporting a regulated article from the quarantine areas to outside of the quarantine areas must have a certificate or compliance agreement from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture to ensure that no fire ants are moved along with these items.

A map of the quarantine areas is available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/plant-industries/regulatory-section/quarantines/.