EDITORIAL: A decommission

From a PR angle, the city of Little Rock currently sits in crisis communications mode, having just recorded its 70th homicide of the year. There isn't much spin doctors can do with numbers like that. Though they'll try.

So, forgive us if news that the Navy's USS Little Rock faces likely decommission feels a little like running up the score in the PR department. Or, in this case, running it down.

The latest version of the USS Little Rock, commissioned in 2017, is one of nine Freedom-class littoral combat ships (LCS) on the decommissioning block for the 2023 fiscal year as the Navy looks to trim fat in a $762 billion budget.

Littoral combat ships are small warships--think frigate-light--designed to maneuver quickly in and around coastal waters, fighting against drug trafficking, for example. But since the inaugural LCS was commissioned in 2008, the ships have been plagued by cost overruns and performance issues.

They're easy to recognize; the modular design makes these ships stand out visually. But, turns out, they're not so reliable when it comes to high-intensity combat. Or, for that matter, simply moving forward. In 2020, six weeks into its first deployment out of Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Fla., the Little Rock was forced to return to port because of major propulsion failures.

Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas' Third District, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, voted to approve the budget that would decommission the ships. And he pulled no punches when speaking with this paper, calling the LCS program a sad chapter in the history of the Navy.

"It just had a lot of flaws. It's sad that the USS Little Rock is one of those out of the Freedom class. The Freedom class had more problems than the others, but the entire LCS program has suffered a lot of setbacks."

The first USS Little Rock was a light cruiser that began service in 1945 and enjoyed a somewhat distinguished run. It served off the coast of Cuba, in the Mediterranean and even traversed the Panama Canal before being recommissioned as a guided missile cruiser in 1960. Highlights of its service include the Arab-Israeli Six-Day War in 1967, where it served as the 6th Fleet flagship; representing the United States and being the only foreign warship in the official flotilla that reopened the Suez Canal in 1975; and a year later, providing protection and assistance for evacuees out of Beirut.

That final mission off the coast of Lebanon would be its last. The vessel now sits in a naval museum at Buffalo.

So, what will the current ship's final "deployment" look like? The paper reports that decommissioned ships face one of three fates: transfer or sale to a foreign navy, donation (as to a museum), or dismantlement/sinking as part of fleet training exercises.

The ship's performance history rules out option 1, its lack of deployment history makes appeal as maritime museum outside of central Arkansas negligible, and its physical size makes a trip to Little Rock impossible, anyway.

Perhaps option 3 affords the ill-fated vessel a chance to serve a better purpose, anyway. But as Jay Townsend of the Little Rock District Corps of Engineers told the paper, "It would be a sight to see that thing downtown."

Indeed it would. But the city will have to find its positive media elsewhere.