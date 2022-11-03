Flames take note of Hogs’ offense

FAYETTEVILLE -- Hugh Freeze knows a primo offense when he sees one.

Freeze's Ole Miss offense in 2015 racked up 517.8 yards per game to rank 10th in the nation. Those Rebels beat eventual College Football Playoff champion Alabama 43-37 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and scored 43 on the Tide again the next year in a losing effort.

And those weren't chump defensive units put forth by Alabama, as the 2015 team led the SEC and ranked No. 3 nationally in total defense and the 2016 team led the country at 261.8 yards per game allowed.

The 2015 Ole Miss offense gained nearly 99 fewer yards per game than the national leader, Baylor, which led the country with 616.2 yards per game, averaging 326.7 on the ground and 289.5 through the air under first-year offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

Seven years later, Briles is at the helm of another balanced offense at the University of Arkansas, which will host Freeze's Liberty Flames at 3 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"You look at them and they're second in the SEC in [rushing] yards per game, I believe," Freeze said, "with them being sixth in the country in rushing, 13th in the country in yards per game and obviously averaging around 35 [points] a game.

"They're very seasoned and very physical, so it's going to be a tall, tall challenge."

Arkansas has managed to create a balanced offense that is generating 245.8 rushing yards and 246.8 passing yards per game, which adds up to 492.6 total yards per game against a series of strong defenses.

"Isn't that crazy," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "Man, I tell you, I'd like to say, 'Yeah, we'd like to be 1 yard apart,' but I'd be lying to you.

"A lot of things yardage-wise goes off of what they're giving you read-wise. Now, we obviously have run to runs, but we have run to pass, you know what I mean? If they're taking the run read away we're going to throw the football. That's what we do. So for it to come out like that is really amazing."

Liberty enters with the nation's No. 26 defense, which has allowed 330.5 yards per game, 123.5 on the ground and 207.3 through the air.

Liberty co-defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge marveled at the Razorbacks' size at virtually every position group, most notably right tackle Dalton Wagner, quarterback KJ Jefferson and tailback Raheim Sanders, who is seventh in the nation with 1,041 rushing yards per game.

"Their right tackle is like 6-9, 350," Aldridge said. "Then you've got a quarterback that size and a running back that size, too. It's going to be big-boy football.

"I think our guys see that. I don't think we're going to roll out there and be shocked by it. We'll be ready for the task."

Aldridge said preparing for a quarterback like Jefferson, who has gotten out of the grasp of would-be sackers to generate huge plays in back-to-back games, is very difficult.

"It's like you're playing an athletic Ben Roethlisberger almost," he said. "Just the way he can make plays last longer. You get guys back there and it's like trying to tackle a tight end, not a quarterback or a running back or a receiver. It's just a totally different dynamic. He's not just a runner. He's a big dude and he can throw it a country mile too."

Liberty safety Robert Rahimi knows the Flames will have to gang up on Jefferson.

"We're going to have to swarm and gang tackle him," Rahimi said. "I think our coaches are going to come up with a good game plan for us and we'll be there to make plays."

Jefferson had two rushing touchdowns in last week's 41-27 win at Auburn, the same total as freshman tailback Rashod Dubinion.

The 6-3, 242-pounder averages 242.4 passing yards per game, which ranks 54th in the country. However, because Jefferson has a high completion percentage (67.6%), a beefy 15-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and averages 9.2 yards per attempt, he is seventh nationally in passer efficiency at 170.3

Jefferson is one of only 11 FBS quarterbacks who has played in seven or more games and has thrown one or no interceptions. The only quarterbacks in that department who have better touchdown-to-interception ratios are Kansas State's Adrian Martinez (4-0), USC's Caleb Williams (24-1), Tennessee's Hendon Hooker (21-1) and Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall (19-1).

"KJ, I know him well, from Sardis, Miss.," said Freeze, an Oxford, Miss., native. "He's as involved in the run as much as he is in the pass game, which is a challenge.

"No. 5 [Sanders] that running back, he's an amazing SEC dude. I think he's at the top of the SEC in rushing."

Aldridge also touted Sanders, who tied Madre Hill as the fastest Arkansas player to reach 1,000 yards by doing it in eight games. "He's unbelievable. He's a big dude, too."

Arkansas left tackle Luke Jones and his line mates, who are semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line in college football, are keeping track of Sanders' exploits.

"Obviously, we want to keep that number climbing, but 1,000 at this point in the season is pretty crazy," Jones said. "Really, it's a blessing to block for him. He's a great player. He's really bought into this program."

Aldridge is also impressed by other facets of the Arkansas offense.

"All three of their receivers will probably play on Sundays for at least some form of time," he said. "They have an enormous O-line. So it's a really good offense.

"It's just like any great offense you face. You've just got to try to make them play left-handed in different ways, right? Because they're not only good at one thing. So you've got to situationally understand what you want to try to defend and make them execute."

Arkansas wideout Ketron Jackson Jr. said the Razorbacks have to be flexible enough to adjust if defenses work to over-play the run or the pass.

"We have where we can run and we can pass, like the defense doesn't know what to play in, or like you can't load the box," Jackson said. "Because then we'll create one-on-one matchups outside where you can't sit back and have everybody back because we've got a dominant rushing game."