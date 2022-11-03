Get to know: D-line target Nigel Smith II

Top-five junior defensive lineman in the nation Nigel Smith II said Arkansas was “definitely one of my top schools” after visiting for the Razorbacks' home game against Alabama on Oct. 1.

Smith, 6-5, 260 pounds, of Melissa, Texas, has a list of scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, Penn State, Auburn and Oregon.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 4 defensive tackle and No. 64 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class.

He was a unanimous selection for District 7-4A-I Defensive Lineman of the Year as a sophomore after recording 66 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Nickname: Kelvin

Favorite thing about playing on the defensive line: Big hits on the QB or big-time tackles for loss

Coach Deke Adams is: A great D-line coach and very personable guy

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

My mom is always on me to do: My chores and to take breaks every once in a while

Must-watch TV: Dragon Ball Z, Love Island, Mushoku Tensai: Jobless Reincarnation

Love or hate rollercoasters: Like, but I’ve been feeling a little more sick on them as I get older, so I don’t know anymore

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Teleportation

My two pet peeves are: Smacking on food and not people my age trying to boss others around

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chipotle, great food and portions

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Any type of chicken and mashed potatoes

I will never ever eat: Oysters

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Milkshakes

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Frog

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Jordan Lewis

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Texas

I’m terrified of: Dying of unnatural causes

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: In my bathtub

Love or hate horror movies and why: Like, because usually they aren’t scary and have no plot but killing

Cat or dog person and why: Dog. I do not like cats.

Do you think aliens exist: Yes

I get emotional when: sad things happen in a anime I like

Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or Tik Tok: Tik Tok all day

Role model and why: Dad and grandpa. They're always giving me the best advice possible and putting me in the best situations to be successful.

People would be surprised that I: Played the saxophone in a band for five years