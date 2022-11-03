Get to know: D-line target Nigel Smith II

Top-five junior defensive lineman in the nation Nigel Smith II said Arkansas was “definitely one of my top schools” after visiting for the Razorbacks' home game against Alabama on Oct. 1.
Smith, 6-5, 260 pounds, of Melissa, Texas, has a list of scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, Penn State, Auburn and Oregon.
ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 4 defensive tackle and No. 64 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class.
He was a unanimous selection for District 7-4A-I Defensive Lineman of the Year as a sophomore after recording 66 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
Nickname: Kelvin
Favorite thing about playing on the defensive line: Big hits on the QB or big-time tackles for loss
Coach Deke Adams is: A great D-line coach and very personable guy
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball
My mom is always on me to do: My chores and to take breaks every once in a while
Must-watch TV: Dragon Ball Z, Love Island, Mushoku Tensai: Jobless Reincarnation
Love or hate rollercoasters: Like, but I’ve been feeling a little more sick on them as I get older, so I don’t know anymore
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Teleportation
My two pet peeves are: Smacking on food and not people my age trying to boss others around
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chipotle, great food and portions
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Any type of chicken and mashed potatoes
I will never ever eat: Oysters
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Milkshakes
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Frog
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Jordan Lewis
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Texas
I’m terrified of: Dying of unnatural causes
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: In my bathtub
Love or hate horror movies and why: Like, because usually they aren’t scary and have no plot but killing
Cat or dog person and why: Dog. I do not like cats.
Do you think aliens exist: Yes
I get emotional when: sad things happen in a anime I like
Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or Tik Tok: Tik Tok all day
Role model and why: Dad and grandpa. They're always giving me the best advice possible and putting me in the best situations to be successful.
People would be surprised that I: Played the saxophone in a band for five years