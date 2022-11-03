Harding in position to advance





Harding finds itself in a tough, yet enticing, spot as it pertains to the NCAA Division II regional rankings.

The Bisons, along with Ouachita Baptist, are the only teams from the Great American Conference included in the Super Region III top 10 with two weeks to go in the regular season. The top seven teams from the region will advance to the playoffs, and while OBU is No. 4 and in prime position to possibly host a first-round playoff game if it wins out, Harding (7-2, 7-2) is situated one slot outside of the cutoff at No. 8. But there's no need for the Bisons to press or panic.

If it beats Southwestern (Okla.) State on Saturday and Arkansas Tech next week, Harding could trickle up the rankings because of situations that don't involve the Bisons.

Davenport (Mich.), which is 8-0 and ranked No. 5 in the region, will play at defending national champion and No. 3 Ferris State on Nov. 5 before hosting No. 1 Grand Valley State the following week. Also, No. 6 Truman State (Mo.) goes to No. 7 Indianapolis on the final day of the regular season.

Theoretically, losses by Davenport, Truman State or Indianapolis over the ensuing weeks would allow Harding to move up as long as it wins its last two GAC games. However, it could get dicey if any of those defeats are close encounters because they all involve fellow regional teams inside the top eight. In that is the case, it could be enough to leave those teams ahead of the Bisons.

For Harding, victories are the only things it can control. It outscored both of its next two opponents a combined 86-7 last season and have beaten each five times in a row.

OUACHITA BAPTIST

Business as usual

Ouachita Baptist hadn't gotten many stern challenges this season, but the clash it got with East Central (Okla.) was appreciated, according to head coach Todd Knight.

The Tigers needed a late fourth-quarter push to avoid an upset and beat their GAC foes 28-18. East Central, which had won six consecutive games, held an 18-14 lead with less than seven minutes to go and had possession of the ball after forcing OBU to punt until an interception led to the Tigers' closing dash.

"The end of our schedule is really difficult," Knight said. "We've got to play our best ball, and last Thursday night was really good for us. We really hurt ourselves in some ways, too, because we turned the ball over on our first drive and had some critical penalties.

"Looking back on it, we had to overcome those things, and that was probably good for us."

Prior to the game against East Central, OBU (9-0, 9-0), ranked No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25, had won seven of its previous eight contests by an average of 35.7 points. The closest resistance it got was a 21-13 victory over No. 17 Harding, but it wouldn't surprise Knight if the ensuing contests were tight ones as well.

OBU faces Southeastern (Okla.) State, a team it lost to last year, and in-city rival Henderson State to close out the regular season.

HENDERSON STATE

POW streak continues

Henderson State apparently has a knack for its players delivering standout efforts in October.

For the third week in a row, some from the Reddies was named one of the conferences' players of the week. On Oct. 17, defensive end Catrell Wallace and Tristan Heaton were selected the league's Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively. Wallace also got the special teams honor on Oct. 24.

This time, it was running back Korien Burrell's turn to nab the latest honor.

The sophomore was chosen as the GAC Offensive Player of the Week after carrying 26 times for 135 yards and 5 touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in overtime, to lead Henderson State (7-2, 7-2) to a 42-41 win over Southern Nazarene. Four of his scores came after halftime to help the Reddies overcome a 13-point, third-quarter deficit.

Burrell joins wide receiver Xavier Malone and quarterback Andrew Edwards as Henderson State players who have won the league's weekly top offensive award this year.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

One and dones hurt

Fast starts have fueled the University of Arkansas at Monticello over the last five weeks. It's the sustaining part that's hurt the Boll Weevils.

UAM (3-6, 3-6) is in the middle of a five-game losing streak – the program's longest such skid since 2015 – but it's either held a lead or been tied after the first quarter in each of those losses. That trend began against Southwestern (Okla.) State on Oct. 1, when the Boll Weevils led 7-0 early in the opening period of an eventual 37-27 setback, and it continued last week against Southeastern (Okla.) State.

Despite muddy, wet conditions, UAM bolted out to a 7-0 lead after a 21-yard touchdown run from Hayden Thomas with the game barely three minutes old, but the Savage Storm scored the next 41 points in what would end up being a 48-20 victory.

The loss ensured the Boll Weevils would fall shy of potentially posting a winning record for the first time since they went 7-4 in 2008.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

Winning times

Southern Arkansas has alternated wins and losses over the past four weeks, but the performance the Muleriders delivered in their most recent outing came at the most opportune of times.

Seven days after losing to Ouachita Baptist, SAU (4-5, 4-5) piled up the offense and points in blowing past Oklahoma Baptist 52-20. The 52 points were the most the Muleriders had scored since Week 1 when they put up 62 against Northwestern (Okla.) State. Also, the 551 yards accumulated was the third time the team eclipsed at least 500 yards offensively this year. Coincidentally, all three of those occasions resulted in victories.

More importantly for SAU, the win kept it on track to finish with a winning record in Brad Smiley's first season as coach. The Muleriders have finished below .500 just once since 2012, and that was last year when they went 4-7 during Mike McCarty's lone season at the helm.

SAU will begin its quest to end 2022 on a high note when it hosts Southern Nazarene on Saturday. The Muleriders will then travel to the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Nov. 12.

ARKANSAS TECH

Booting to the top

A swift kick did Arkansas Tech worlds of good last week.

Jesus Zizumbo nailed a game-winning 44-yard field goal with no time left to push the Wonder Boys to a 22-21 victory over Southwestern (Okla.) State in their home finale. The field goal was the third one of the day for Zizumbo, but it was also his biggest for more reasons than one.

Not only did it stop a two-game losing streak for Arkansas Tech (4-5, 4-5), but it also allowed the senior from Springdale to become the program's all-time leader in made field goals with 40. Additionally, it was the second straight year that the Wonder Boys had beaten the Bulldogs on a last-second kick by their ace after he drilled a 36-yarder with eight seconds remaining to give them a 15-14 win in Weatherford, Okla., in 2021.

Fittingly enough, Zizumbo was named the GAC's Special Teams Player of the Week.





At a glance

NCAA DIVISION II

SUPER REGION THREE RANKINGS

NOTE The top seven teams will advance to the

playoffs. The final set of regular-season regional

rankings will be released Monday before the

postseason pairings will be revealed Nov. 12.

TEAM REC. REGION

1. Grand Valley St. (Mich.).......8-0 5-0

2. Pittsburg State (Kan.)...........9-0 9-0

3. Ferris State (Mich.)...............6-1 4-1

4. Ouachita Baptist............. 9-0 9-0

5. Davenport (Mich.)................7-0 7-0

6. Truman State (Mo.)..............7-1 7-1

7. Indianapolis (Ind.)................6-1 6-1

8. Harding....................... 7-2 7-2

9. Emporia State (Kan.)............7-2 7-2

10. NW Missouri State.............7-2 7-2

GAC Game of the Week

SOUTHERN NAZARENE AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

WHY THE INTRIGUE There will be other games around the conference that may draw more eyes, but this one isn’t expected to disappoint, especially with two of the league’s more dynamic dual-threats under center. In addition, Southern Arkansas will be looking to even its record for the first time since late September while Southern Nazarene has a chance to win at least four games in a season for the first time in five years.

KEY PLAYER TO WATCH FOR SOUTHERN NAZARENE Quarterback Porter Gage, who is one of the nation’s top rushers. The 5-11, 225-pound graduate student is second in the NCAA Division II with 1,443 yards rushing and tied for first with 21 touchdowns on the ground. He’s also 6 yards away from 1,000 yards passing for a Crimson Storm team that had won back-to-back games before losing to Henderson State 42-41 last week in overtime.

KEY PLAYER TO WATCH FOR SOUTHERN ARKANSAS Quarterback O.B. Jones, who’s turned up his level of play a notch or two over the second half of the season. He’s coming off a game in which he completed 17 of his 19 passes for 233 yards and 1 touchdown while scoring 3 times on running plays to help the Muleriders thrash Oklahoma Baptist 52-20. He’s 11th in the GAC in rushing yardage (594) and his 14 touchdown passes are fifth.