Hazardous weather could pop up across Northwest Arkansas on Friday





Northwest Arkansas is expected to see heavy rain Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a significant lightning threat and an elevated severe weather threat Friday, according to a briefing from the weather service Thursday.

Many area high school football games were moved from Friday night to Thursday night in anticipation of the weather.

Toyland on the Bentonville Square, originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to Nov. 11 because of the weather.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will become widespread by Friday afternoon and early evening across eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas as a cold front moves through the area. During this time, chances for severe wind and hail, heavy rainfall and even a few tornadoes will be greatest, according to the briefing.

Main hazards could be damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail up to a half-dollar in size, heavy rain and a few tornadoes, according to the briefing. The greatest potential threat for tornadoes is in southeastern Oklahoma.

Estimated rainfall totals show almost 2 inches in Fayetteville and just over 2.75 inches in Fort Smith. The rain could lead to flash flooding in some locations, according to the briefing.

There is a chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Friday. The chance of precipitation is 90%, according to the weather service in Tulsa. The high will be in the low 70s.

On Friday night, there is a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall. The low will be around 41. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

The forecast for Saturday is sunny with a high near 60.



