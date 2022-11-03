DEAR HELOISE: Have you noticed that "armchair shoppers" are rewarded with the best parking spaces? It doesn't matter what store: a ritzy little neighborhood hardware store, a national grocery store or a big-box chain. The best parking, near the door, is reserved for those, who drive up and sit, while purchases are delivered to them "curbside."

Other shoppers must walk a longer distance to and from the door, often dodging traffic, in addition to the normal routine of walking up and down aisles in the store.

I wonder how often those in-store shoppers pick up items that are attractive or promoted, increasing the size of their overall purchase? Seems it would be worth a reward, like a good parking space.

I have armchair shopped at times and probably will again. I have no complaint about that shopping style. I just don't understand why in-store shoppers are required to work harder for our purchases.

-- Frustrated Shopper,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: If I buy an article of clothing without time to try the item on, I have a small stapler in my closet, which I use to staple the receipt to the price tag.

If the item does not fit, or is not to my liking, I have the receipt available for an easy return. No more searching my wallet or drawer for a lost receipt.

-- Linda Koenig,

Placentia, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I love my dogs, but they do get dirty and smelly -- and so do their dog beds. In between washings, I sprinkle baking soda over the beds to cover that doggy odor. It works as a good temporary solution. But don't use it if your pooch is on a salt-restricted diet, because baking soda is sodium bicarbonate.

-- A Reader, via email

DEAR READER: Baking soda is such an inexpensive, versatile product that can be used for deodorizing and cooking. You can sprinkle it in your cat's litter box to help reduce the smell.

Another tip: if your garbage disposal is smelly, pour a couple of tablespoons of baking soda into the drain weekly.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com