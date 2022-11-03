HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

There are eight top seeds up for grabs this week and plenty of playoff berths remain undecided.

Here's a look at how each conference breaks down entering the season's final week of games.

7A-Central

CLINCHED Bryant, Cabot, Conway, North Little Rock

ELIMINATED None

NOTABLE Bryant will claim the No. 1 seed and outright conference title with a win. Conway will be the No. 1 seed with a win AND a Cabot loss OR a win leaving it with more tiebreaker points than Cabot. Cabot remains in play for the No. 1 seed with a win of 13 or more points. North Little Rock remains in play for the No. 2 seed, but it will clinch the No. 3 seed with a win AND a Conway win. Fort Smith Northside will be the No. 5 seed with a win. Jonesboro, Little Rock Central and Little Rock Southwest all need a win AND help to secure a spot.

7A-West

CLINCHED Bentonville, Bentonville West, Fayetteville, Rogers, Fort Smith Southside

ELIMINATED None

NOTABLE Bentonville hosts Bentonville West with the winner clinching the No. 1 seed. Bentonville will be the No. 2 seed with a loss. Bentonville West will be no lower than the No. 2 seed with a Fayetteville loss. Fayetteville will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win AND a Bentonville West loss AND as long as Rogers does not win by 13 or more points.Fort Smith Southside is the No. 5 seed with a win. Springdale will clinch a spot with a win OR losses by Rogers Heritage and Springdale Har-Ber. Rogers Heritage and Springdale Har-Ber both need a win AND help to secure a spot.

6A-East

CLINCHED Little Rock Catholic, Benton, Marion, West Memphis (No. 4 seed), El Dorado (No. 5 seed)

ELIMINATED Greene County Tech, Jacksonville, Sylvan Hills

NOTABLE Little Rock Catholic will claim the No. 1 seed and outright conference title with a win OR a Benton win. Marion will be the No. 1 seed with a win AND a Benton loss. Benton will be the No. 2 seed with a win OR a Marion loss. Sheridan will be the No. 6 seed with a win OR a Searcy loss.

6A-West

CLINCHED Greenwood (No. 1 seed), Pulaski Academy, Lake Hamilton, Little Rock Christian (No. 4 seed), Russellville (No. 5 seed)

ELIMINATED Siloam Springs, Van Buren

NOTABLE Pulaski Academy hosts Lake Hamilton with the winner being the No. 2 seed and the loser the No. 3 seed. Mountain Home hosts Greenbrier with the winner being the No. 6 seed and the loser eliminated.

5A-Central

CLINCHED Joe T. Robinson (No. 1 seed), Mills, Vilonia

ELIMINATED Beebe, Maumelle, Watson Chapel, White Hall

NOTABLE Vilonia hosts Mills with the winner being the No. 2 seed and the loser the No. 3 seed. Pine Bluff needs a win to be the No. 4 seed. If it does not, Morrilton will be the No. 4 seed.

5A-East

CLINCHED Valley View (No. 1 seed), Wynne, Batesville

ELIMINATED Brookland, Forrest City, Paragould

NOTABLE Wynne will be the No. 2 seed with a win. Nettleton will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win AND a Batesville loss. Batesville is the No. 3 seed with a win OR losses by Nettleton and Southside Batesville. Southside Batesville will clinch the No. 3 seed with a win of two or more points AND losses by Batesville and Nettleton. Southside Batesville will be the No. 4 seed with a win AND a Nettleton loss.

5A-South

CLINCHED Camden Fairview, Little Rock Parkview, Hot Springs (No. 3 seed), Magnolia (No. 4 seed)

ELIMINATED De Queen, Hope, Hot Springs Lakeside, Texarkana

NOTABLE Camden Fairview hosts Little Rock Parkview with the winner claiming the No. 1 seed and outright conference title. The loser will be the No. 2 seed.

5A-West

CLINCHED Shiloh Christian (No. 1 seed), Prairie Grove, Farmington, Harrison

ELIMINATED Alma, Clarksville, Dardanelle, Pea Ridge

NOTABLE Prairie Grove will be the No. 2 seed with a win OR with a loss by five or fewer points. Farmington will be the No. 2 seed with a win IF they win by seven or more points AND Harrison wins by less than 12 points Ridge OR a Harrison loss. Harrison will be the No. 2 seed with a win of 13 or more points AND a Farmington win by six or more points.

4A-1

CLINCHED Elkins (No. 1 seed), Ozark (No. 2 seed), Gentry, Gravette, Lincoln (No. 5 seed)

ELIMINATED Berryville, Green Forest, Huntsville

NOTABLE Gravette hosts Gentry with the winner being the No. 3 seed and the loser the No. 4 seed.

4A-2

CLINCHED Harding (No. 1 seed), Stuttgart (No. 2 seed), Lonoke (No. 3 seed)

ELIMINATED None

NOTABLE Bald Knob will clinch the No. 4 seed with a win. Riverview hosts Heber Springs and the loser will be eliminated. Cave City is eliminated with a loss.

4A-3

CLINCHED Pocahontas (No. 1 seed), Rivercrest (No. 2 seed), Gosnell, Trumann, Blytheville

ELIMINATED Harrisburg, Highland, Jonesboro Westside

NOTABLE Gosnell will clinch the No. 3 seed with a win, but can be no lower than the No. 4 seed. If Gosnell wins, Trumann will be the No. 4 seed unless it loses AND Blytheville wins.

4A-4

CLINCHED Benton Harmony Grove (No. 1), Pottsville, Bauxite, Lamar, Clinton

ELIMINATED Central Arkansas Christian, Dover, Little Rock Hall, Mayflower

NOTABLE Pottsville will clinch the No. 2 seed with a Bauxite loss. Bauxite will be the No. 2 seed with a win AND a Lamar loss. Lamar will be the No. 2 seed with a win AND a Bauxite win.

4A-7

CLINCHED Arkadelphia, Malvern, Nashville (No. 3 seed), Ashdown (No. 4 seed)

ELIMINATED None

NOTABLE Malvern hosts Arkadelphia with the winner claiming the outright conference title and the No. 1 seed. The loser will be the No. 2 seed. Waldron hosts Mena with the winner claiming the No. 5 seed and the loser eliminated.

4A-8

CLINCHED Warren (No. 1 seed), Star City (No. 2 seed), McGehee (No. 3 seed), DeWitt (No. 4)

ELIMINATED Dumas, Helena-West Helena, Hamburg

NOTABLE The winner of Monticello at Crossett will clinch the No. 5 seed with the loser eliminated.

3A-1

CLINCHED Charleston (No. 1 seed), Booneville (No. 2 seed), Greenland (No. 3 seed), Lavaca, Mansfield

ELIMINATED Cedarville, Hackett, West Fork

NOTABLE Mansfield beat Lavaca head-to-head, so unless Lavaca wins AND Mansfield loses, Mansfield will be the No. 4 seed and Lavaca the No. 5 seed.

3A-2

CLINCHED Melbourne (No. 1 seed), Newport, Quitman, Salem, Perryville (No. 5 seed)

ELIMINATED Atkins, Yellville-Summit

NOTABLE Quitman hosts Salem, so Newport will be the No. 2 seed with either a win OR a Quitman loss, but Newport cannot drop below No. 3. Quitman will move to the No. 2 seed with a win AND Newport loss. Salem will be the No. 3 seed with a win or the No. 4 seed with a loss.

3A-3

CLINCHED Osceola (No. 1 seed), Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, Manila (No. 4 seed)

ELIMINATED Palestine-Wheatley

NOTABLE Walnut Ridge hosts Hoxie, with the winner claiming the No. 2 seed and the loser the No. 3 seed. Corning will clinch the No. 5 seed with a win OR a loss of 12 points or fewer.

3A-4

CLINCHED Glen Rose (No. 1 seed), Bismarck, Centerpoint, Magnet Cove (No. 4 seed)

ELIMINATED Paris

NOTABLE Centerpoint hosts Bismarck, with the winner claiming the No. 2 seed and the loser the No. 3 seed. Jessieville will clinch the No. 5 seed with a win OR a loss of 12 points or fewer.

3A-5

CLINCHED Prescott (No. 1 seed), Fouke, Gurdon, Smackover, Junction City

ELIMINATED Horatio

NOTABLE Fouke will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win. Junction City will be the No. 5 seed with a loss.

3A-6

CLINCHED Rison (No. 1 seed), Camden Harmony Grove (No. 2 seed)

ELIMINATED Pine Bluff Dollarway

NOTABLE Fordyce will clinch the No. 3 seed with a win. Drew Central is eliminated with a loss.

2A-1

CLINCHED Bigelow (No. 1 seed), Conway Christian (No. 2 seed), Hector (No. 3 seed)

ELIMINATED Decatur, Mountainburg

NOTABLE Johnson County Westside will clinch the No. 4 seed with a win. Magazine will clinch the No. 4 seed with a win AND a Johnson County Westside loss. If Johnson County Westside AND Magazine lose, Magazine will be the No. 4 seed unless Mountainburg wins by less than three points, in which case Johnson County Westside will be No. 4.

2A-2

CLINCHED Marked Tree, Des Arc, East Poinsett County, Earle

ELIMINATED Clarendon, Cross County, Marianna, McCrory

NOTABLE Des Arc will clinch the No. 1 seed with a win. Marked Tree will be the No. 1 seed with a win AND a Des Arc loss, but can guarantee no worse than the No. 2 seed with a win. Earle cannot go above the No. 3 seed and Des Arc cannot be worse than No. 2.

2A-3

CLINCHED Mount Ida, Dierks, Mineral Springs (No. 3 seed), Poyen (No. 4 seed)

ELIMINATED Foreman, Lafayette County, Murfreesboro

NOTABLE Dierks hosts Mount Ida with the winner clinching the outright conference title and No. 1 seed. The loser will be the No. 2 seed. Mineral Springs' head-to-head-win over Poyen settles the last two spots.

2A-4

CLINCHED Carlisle, Hazen, Episcopal Collegiate (No. 3 seed)

ELIMINATED Baptist Prep, Bearden

NOTABLE Carlisle hosts Hazen with the winner clinching the outright conference title and No. 1 seed. The loser will be the No. 2 seed. Hampton hosts England with the winner guaranteed the No. 4 seed -- Episcopal Collegiate would have the head-to-head tiebreaker over either team.

8-Man

2A-North

CLINCHED Izard County (No. 1 seed), Rector (No. 2 seed), Brinkley (No. 3 seed)

ELIMINATED Augusta

NOTABLE KIPP Delta will clinch the No. 4 seed with a win OR a Midland loss.

2A-South

CLINCHED Mountain Pine (No. 1 seed), Woodlawn, Strong, Spring Hill

ELIMINATED Hermitage, Marvell, Dermott

NOTABLE Woodlawn will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win OR a loss by six points or fewer. Spring Hill will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win of seven points or more, in which case Strong will be the No. 4 seed. Otherwise, Strong will be the No. 3 seed.