HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

There are eight top seeds up for grabs this week and plenty of playoff berths remain undecided.
Here's a look at how each conference breaks down entering the season's final week of games.
7A-Central
CLINCHED Bryant, Cabot, Conway, North Little Rock
ELIMINATED None
NOTABLE Bryant will claim the No. 1 seed and outright conference title with a win. Conway will be the No. 1 seed with a win AND a Cabot loss OR a win leaving it with more tiebreaker points than Cabot. Cabot remains in play for the No. 1 seed with a win of 13 or more points. North Little Rock remains in play for the No. 2 seed, but it will clinch the No. 3 seed with a win AND a Conway win. Fort Smith Northside will be the No. 5 seed with a win. Jonesboro, Little Rock Central and Little Rock Southwest all need a win AND help to secure a spot.
7A-West
CLINCHED Bentonville, Bentonville West, Fayetteville, Rogers, Fort Smith Southside
ELIMINATED None
NOTABLE Bentonville hosts Bentonville West with the winner clinching the No. 1 seed. Bentonville will be the No. 2 seed with a loss. Bentonville West will be no lower than the No. 2 seed with a Fayetteville loss. Fayetteville will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win AND a Bentonville West loss AND as long as Rogers does not win by 13 or more points.Fort Smith Southside is the No. 5 seed with a win. Springdale will clinch a spot with a win OR losses by Rogers Heritage and Springdale Har-Ber. Rogers Heritage and Springdale Har-Ber both need a win AND help to secure a spot.
6A-East
CLINCHED Little Rock Catholic, Benton, Marion, West Memphis (No. 4 seed), El Dorado (No. 5 seed)
ELIMINATED Greene County Tech, Jacksonville, Sylvan Hills
NOTABLE Little Rock Catholic will claim the No. 1 seed and outright conference title with a win OR a Benton win. Marion will be the No. 1 seed with a win AND a Benton loss. Benton will be the No. 2 seed with a win OR a Marion loss. Sheridan will be the No. 6 seed with a win OR a Searcy loss.
6A-West
CLINCHED Greenwood (No. 1 seed), Pulaski Academy, Lake Hamilton, Little Rock Christian (No. 4 seed), Russellville (No. 5 seed)
ELIMINATED Siloam Springs, Van Buren
NOTABLE Pulaski Academy hosts Lake Hamilton with the winner being the No. 2 seed and the loser the No. 3 seed. Mountain Home hosts Greenbrier with the winner being the No. 6 seed and the loser eliminated.
5A-Central
CLINCHED Joe T. Robinson (No. 1 seed), Mills, Vilonia
ELIMINATED Beebe, Maumelle, Watson Chapel, White Hall
NOTABLE Vilonia hosts Mills with the winner being the No. 2 seed and the loser the No. 3 seed. Pine Bluff needs a win to be the No. 4 seed. If it does not, Morrilton will be the No. 4 seed.
5A-East
CLINCHED Valley View (No. 1 seed), Wynne, Batesville
ELIMINATED Brookland, Forrest City, Paragould
NOTABLE Wynne will be the No. 2 seed with a win. Nettleton will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win AND a Batesville loss. Batesville is the No. 3 seed with a win OR losses by Nettleton and Southside Batesville. Southside Batesville will clinch the No. 3 seed with a win of two or more points AND losses by Batesville and Nettleton. Southside Batesville will be the No. 4 seed with a win AND a Nettleton loss.
5A-South
CLINCHED Camden Fairview, Little Rock Parkview, Hot Springs (No. 3 seed), Magnolia (No. 4 seed)
ELIMINATED De Queen, Hope, Hot Springs Lakeside, Texarkana
NOTABLE Camden Fairview hosts Little Rock Parkview with the winner claiming the No. 1 seed and outright conference title. The loser will be the No. 2 seed.
5A-West
CLINCHED Shiloh Christian (No. 1 seed), Prairie Grove, Farmington, Harrison
ELIMINATED Alma, Clarksville, Dardanelle, Pea Ridge
NOTABLE Prairie Grove will be the No. 2 seed with a win OR with a loss by five or fewer points. Farmington will be the No. 2 seed with a win IF they win by seven or more points AND Harrison wins by less than 12 points Ridge OR a Harrison loss. Harrison will be the No. 2 seed with a win of 13 or more points AND a Farmington win by six or more points.
4A-1
CLINCHED Elkins (No. 1 seed), Ozark (No. 2 seed), Gentry, Gravette, Lincoln (No. 5 seed)
ELIMINATED Berryville, Green Forest, Huntsville
NOTABLE Gravette hosts Gentry with the winner being the No. 3 seed and the loser the No. 4 seed.
4A-2
CLINCHED Harding (No. 1 seed), Stuttgart (No. 2 seed), Lonoke (No. 3 seed)
ELIMINATED None
NOTABLE Bald Knob will clinch the No. 4 seed with a win. Riverview hosts Heber Springs and the loser will be eliminated. Cave City is eliminated with a loss.
4A-3
CLINCHED Pocahontas (No. 1 seed), Rivercrest (No. 2 seed), Gosnell, Trumann, Blytheville
ELIMINATED Harrisburg, Highland, Jonesboro Westside
NOTABLE Gosnell will clinch the No. 3 seed with a win, but can be no lower than the No. 4 seed. If Gosnell wins, Trumann will be the No. 4 seed unless it loses AND Blytheville wins.
4A-4
CLINCHED Benton Harmony Grove (No. 1), Pottsville, Bauxite, Lamar, Clinton
ELIMINATED Central Arkansas Christian, Dover, Little Rock Hall, Mayflower
NOTABLE Pottsville will clinch the No. 2 seed with a Bauxite loss. Bauxite will be the No. 2 seed with a win AND a Lamar loss. Lamar will be the No. 2 seed with a win AND a Bauxite win.
4A-7
CLINCHED Arkadelphia, Malvern, Nashville (No. 3 seed), Ashdown (No. 4 seed)
ELIMINATED None
NOTABLE Malvern hosts Arkadelphia with the winner claiming the outright conference title and the No. 1 seed. The loser will be the No. 2 seed. Waldron hosts Mena with the winner claiming the No. 5 seed and the loser eliminated.
4A-8
CLINCHED Warren (No. 1 seed), Star City (No. 2 seed), McGehee (No. 3 seed), DeWitt (No. 4)
ELIMINATED Dumas, Helena-West Helena, Hamburg
NOTABLE The winner of Monticello at Crossett will clinch the No. 5 seed with the loser eliminated.
3A-1
CLINCHED Charleston (No. 1 seed), Booneville (No. 2 seed), Greenland (No. 3 seed), Lavaca, Mansfield
ELIMINATED Cedarville, Hackett, West Fork
NOTABLE Mansfield beat Lavaca head-to-head, so unless Lavaca wins AND Mansfield loses, Mansfield will be the No. 4 seed and Lavaca the No. 5 seed.
3A-2
CLINCHED Melbourne (No. 1 seed), Newport, Quitman, Salem, Perryville (No. 5 seed)
ELIMINATED Atkins, Yellville-Summit
NOTABLE Quitman hosts Salem, so Newport will be the No. 2 seed with either a win OR a Quitman loss, but Newport cannot drop below No. 3. Quitman will move to the No. 2 seed with a win AND Newport loss. Salem will be the No. 3 seed with a win or the No. 4 seed with a loss.
3A-3
CLINCHED Osceola (No. 1 seed), Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, Manila (No. 4 seed)
ELIMINATED Palestine-Wheatley
NOTABLE Walnut Ridge hosts Hoxie, with the winner claiming the No. 2 seed and the loser the No. 3 seed. Corning will clinch the No. 5 seed with a win OR a loss of 12 points or fewer.
3A-4
CLINCHED Glen Rose (No. 1 seed), Bismarck, Centerpoint, Magnet Cove (No. 4 seed)
ELIMINATED Paris
NOTABLE Centerpoint hosts Bismarck, with the winner claiming the No. 2 seed and the loser the No. 3 seed. Jessieville will clinch the No. 5 seed with a win OR a loss of 12 points or fewer.
3A-5
CLINCHED Prescott (No. 1 seed), Fouke, Gurdon, Smackover, Junction City
ELIMINATED Horatio
NOTABLE Fouke will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win. Junction City will be the No. 5 seed with a loss.
3A-6
CLINCHED Rison (No. 1 seed), Camden Harmony Grove (No. 2 seed)
ELIMINATED Pine Bluff Dollarway
NOTABLE Fordyce will clinch the No. 3 seed with a win. Drew Central is eliminated with a loss.
2A-1
CLINCHED Bigelow (No. 1 seed), Conway Christian (No. 2 seed), Hector (No. 3 seed)
ELIMINATED Decatur, Mountainburg
NOTABLE Johnson County Westside will clinch the No. 4 seed with a win. Magazine will clinch the No. 4 seed with a win AND a Johnson County Westside loss. If Johnson County Westside AND Magazine lose, Magazine will be the No. 4 seed unless Mountainburg wins by less than three points, in which case Johnson County Westside will be No. 4.
2A-2
CLINCHED Marked Tree, Des Arc, East Poinsett County, Earle
ELIMINATED Clarendon, Cross County, Marianna, McCrory
NOTABLE Des Arc will clinch the No. 1 seed with a win. Marked Tree will be the No. 1 seed with a win AND a Des Arc loss, but can guarantee no worse than the No. 2 seed with a win. Earle cannot go above the No. 3 seed and Des Arc cannot be worse than No. 2.
2A-3
CLINCHED Mount Ida, Dierks, Mineral Springs (No. 3 seed), Poyen (No. 4 seed)
ELIMINATED Foreman, Lafayette County, Murfreesboro
NOTABLE Dierks hosts Mount Ida with the winner clinching the outright conference title and No. 1 seed. The loser will be the No. 2 seed. Mineral Springs' head-to-head-win over Poyen settles the last two spots.
2A-4
CLINCHED Carlisle, Hazen, Episcopal Collegiate (No. 3 seed)
ELIMINATED Baptist Prep, Bearden
NOTABLE Carlisle hosts Hazen with the winner clinching the outright conference title and No. 1 seed. The loser will be the No. 2 seed. Hampton hosts England with the winner guaranteed the No. 4 seed -- Episcopal Collegiate would have the head-to-head tiebreaker over either team.
8-Man
2A-North
CLINCHED Izard County (No. 1 seed), Rector (No. 2 seed), Brinkley (No. 3 seed)
ELIMINATED Augusta
NOTABLE KIPP Delta will clinch the No. 4 seed with a win OR a Midland loss.
2A-South
CLINCHED Mountain Pine (No. 1 seed), Woodlawn, Strong, Spring Hill
ELIMINATED Hermitage, Marvell, Dermott
NOTABLE Woodlawn will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win OR a loss by six points or fewer. Spring Hill will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win of seven points or more, in which case Strong will be the No. 4 seed. Otherwise, Strong will be the No. 3 seed.